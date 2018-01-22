search on deccanchronicle.com
Governor ESL Narasimhan is biased, says Telangana Congress

Published Jan 22, 2018, 12:55 am IST
They accused the governor of being biased towa-rds the TRS government.
Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan
Hyderabad: Taking strong objection his comments praising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and irrigation minister T. Harish Rao for the work at the Kaleswaram project site, Congress leaders on Sunday said they would complain against Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to President Ram Nath Kovind. They accused the governor of being biased towards the TRS government.

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, speaking to mediapersons said that it was unbecoming of the Governor to visit the site and heap praises on the CM and irrigation minister.

 

Mr Narasimhan went to the extent of changing their surnames after Kaleswaram, the trio said.

“The Governor was highly biased towards the TRS government from the beginning and it touched new heights during his visit to the Kaleswaram project. We fear one day he might change the name of Raj Bhavan to TRS Bhavan,” they said.

They said the Kalesw-aram project was an old one that was partly executed by the previous Congress government under the name of B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project.

“The TRS, after coming to power changed its name into Kaleswaram project. For this, the Governor should have objected, which he did not,” they said.

They said the Governor was acting in a partisan manner by inducting TD defectors into the Cabinet and continuing with him instead of disqualifying them.

