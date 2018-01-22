BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya says not in Governor race

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said he was not interested in being made Governor, as is being speculated, and was keen on contesting again from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

“I am not fit for the Raj Bhavan, only fit for the praja bhavan,” he said and added that he would be contesting again from his constituency.

Referring to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s praise of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the rapid pace at the Kaleshwaram project, Mr Dattatreya said the Governor should have thanked the Centre for arranging finances for irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram.

He said the NDA government had given funds even for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, which should have been mentioned by the Governor. He declined to comment on BJP leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy threatening to quit the party, saying the state leadership was looking into the issue.