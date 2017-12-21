search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

RK Nagar by-election: Voting begins for Jayalalithaa's seat in Chennai

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2017, 8:04 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 8:30 am IST
AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, rival faction candidate TTV Dhinakaran and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh are among the top contenders.
DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh reaches polling booth no. 134 in Chennai to cast his vote. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh reaches polling booth no. 134 in Chennai to cast his vote. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Polling begins for the prestigious RK Nagar constituency in Chennai on Thursday.

In Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the high-stakes bypoll came to an end on Wednesday. 

 

AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, rival faction candidate TTV Dhinakaran and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh are among the top contenders.

"We will ensure free and fair elections, today. Have deployed additional forces" Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24.

The bypoll necessitated as the constituency fell vacant after the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa in last December.

The bypoll was earlier scheduled for April 12 earlier this year, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

Setting off a political controversy a day ahead of RK Nagar bypoll, a  video purportedly showing late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital was released
by sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's loyalist on Wednesday.

Amid questions raised about timing of the about 20 second video, aired by TV channels and later went viral on the social media, election officials asked channels to stop it's telecast, saying it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

Tags: rk nagar constituency, rk nagar bypoll, e madhusudhanan, ttv dhinakaran, n marudhu ganesh, j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

IND vs SL, 1st T20: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

The Men in Blue clinched the 1st T20 with an all-round performance. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Still get threats for PM Modi remarks: Mani Shankar Iyer

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer

Mahadayi water dispute: B S Yeddyurappa's big announcement today?

Farmers protest in Navalgund on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Gujarat sets the tone: Congress to borrow heavily for manifesto

The sources said that the party is likely to borrow heavily from its Gujarat manifesto and keep the focus on agrarian crises.

Congress always visited temples, will do it again, says Dr G Parameshwar

We will continue to do so, be it a temple, a dargah or a church. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka no Gujarat, Congress rides high

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after inaugurating various developmental works in Muddebihala on Wednesday. — KPN
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham