RK Nagar by-election: Voting begins for Jayalalithaa's seat in Chennai

DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh reaches polling booth no. 134 in Chennai to cast his vote. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Polling begins for the prestigious RK Nagar constituency in Chennai on Thursday.

In Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the high-stakes bypoll came to an end on Wednesday.

AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, rival faction candidate TTV Dhinakaran and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh are among the top contenders.

"We will ensure free and fair elections, today. Have deployed additional forces" Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24.

The bypoll necessitated as the constituency fell vacant after the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa in last December.

The bypoll was earlier scheduled for April 12 earlier this year, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

Setting off a political controversy a day ahead of RK Nagar bypoll, a video purportedly showing late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital was released

by sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's loyalist on Wednesday.

Amid questions raised about timing of the about 20 second video, aired by TV channels and later went viral on the social media, election officials asked channels to stop it's telecast, saying it was a violation of the model code of conduct.