search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Opposition demands probe into authenticity of Jayalalithaa’s video

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 3:05 am IST
DMK working president M. K. Stalin on Wednesday, sought to know why it was not released earlier.
The footage shows a frail looking J. Jayalalithaa in a nightdress and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw.
 The footage shows a frail looking J. Jayalalithaa in a nightdress and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw.

Chennai: Various opposition parties in the state flayed the TTV Dhinakaran (candidate in the RK Nagar byelection) group for releasing the video of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s stay in hospital, on the eve of by-poll and said her demise is being politicised.  They demanded a probe into the authenticity of the footage. 

Reacting sharply to the release of the video, DMK working president M. K. Stalin on Wednesday, sought to know why it was not released earlier. Referring to DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s demand to release Jayalalithaa’s picture from Apollo hospital in 2016, he said the present situation would not have arisen if the authorities had released the photo then. “I did not expect them to stoop down to this level to politicse Jayalalithaaa’s demise,” he said.
 
Coming down heavily on the rebel AIADMK group for releasing the video, BJP state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “they have brought disrespect to her dignity by releasing this video. This is a privacy issue involving a woman. She would have definitely not wanted this.” She claimed that the Dhinakaran camp released the video on the eve of by-poll only for political gains. “They are not concerned about the dignity of Jayalalithaa,” she added.

 

Expressing disbelief, BJP national secretary H. Raja said its authenticity should be verified.

PMK youth-wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a probe to ascertain the authenticity of the video while raising doubts over the timing of its release. “We don’t know the authenticity of the video, whether it was of the hospital or her (Jayalalithaa) stay in her home. Why was it released a day before the poll... inquiry should be ordered... They (TTV Dhinakaran faction) should be booked,” he said. Dr. Anbumani also questioned why the Dhinakaran faction did not provide the video to the panel formed by the Tamil Nadu government probing the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa on Dec. 5 last year after 75 days hospitalisation in Apollo Hospitals.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former Union shipping minister G. K. Vasan wondered as to what could be reason behind releasing the video a year after her death.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Related Stories

Jayalalithaa's video released with eye on bypoll, says AIADMK
Jayalalithaa's hospital video on poll eve creates flutter
Video of Jayalalithaa in hospital breaches privacy, says doctor


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

IND vs SL, 1st T20: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

The Men in Blue clinched the 1st T20 with an all-round performance. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mahadayi, Amit Shah’s hook to address agrarian distress

BJP president Amit Shah.

Jaya hospital video released ahead of RK Nagar bypoll: EPS faction, DMK to move EC

TTV Dhinakaran faction on Wednesday released the video of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai's Apollo Hospital ahead of her demise in December last year. (Photo: File)

Before polls, state pushes for bigger voter base

The State has a population of 6.8 crore people with the voter base of more than four crore. (Photo: DC)

BJP victories show the way: Congress to pursue caste politics with vigour

The ongoing battle over the minority tag and separate religion tag for Lingayats is likely to be one of the important poll issues in the coming Assembly elections.

Gujarat? No, it’s Karnataka growth model: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah with a physically challenged beneficiary at Teradal on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham