Gujarat sets the tone: Congress to borrow heavily for manifesto

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Dec 21, 2017, 3:45 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 7:34 am IST
The manifesto committee, which is headed by senior leader Veerappa Moily, has already covered three zones out of four in the state.
The sources said that the party is likely to borrow heavily from its Gujarat manifesto and keep the focus on agrarian crises.
New Delhi: Charged by its success in Gujarat, the Congress party has made its manifesto for the state, a template for all other Assembly elections, including Karnataka, which goes to polls as early as March-April next year. Top leaders told this newspaper that the drafting of the Congress manifesto for Karnataka was in its final stages and would be submitted to the central leadership of the party by January 15.

The manifesto committee, which is headed by senior leader Veerappa Moily, has already covered three zones out of four in the state, top sources said. Karnataka can be roughly divided into four regions namely-- North Karnataka (which is again sub divided into Mumbai-Karnataka region and Hyderabad- Karnataka region), central Karnataka, South Karnataka and coastal Karnataka (Udupi and  Mangaluru). Congress is the incumbent and holds 123 seats in the 224 member Assembly, the BJP 44 and JD(S) 39. 

 

The sources said that the party is likely to borrow heavily from its Gujarat manifesto and keep the focus on agrarian crises, farmers loan waivers, job creation and unemployment benefits.

Out of the total 224 seats in the state some 130-140 can be classified as rural. Karnataka has been reeling under a drought for the last almost five years.
In Gujarat, the Congress benefited majorly from rural votes. It pipped the BJP to garner the maximum vote share in rural Gujarat. 

The Congress and its allies won 80 seats in Gujarat as against the BJP's 99. Though not a win, the party claimed a "moral" victory in the state which is the home state and stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.  The Mr Moily led campaign committee has identified five major local issues as well which could be included in the draft to be presented before the top Congress leadership next month.  

However, in lieu with the Gujarat model of campaigning the party was likely to steer clear of issues which might polarise the electorate. The state has witnessed communal tension in Udupi and Mangalore.

Sources in the campaign committee said that some of the other factors which are being considered are communal tension in Udupi and Mangalore.

