Congress always visited temples, will do it again, says Dr G Parameshwar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 5:23 am IST
The Congress has a tradition of sorts to visit religious places ahead of elections.
We will continue to do so, be it a temple, a dargah or a church. (Photo: DC)
Bengaluru: Dropping subtle hints that the party will continue to placate minorities, KPCC president Dr G. Parameshwar on Wednesday asserted that the party leaders will pay visit to darghas and churches along with temples.

He said, “It is common for every politician to visit religious places ahead of elections. The Congress has a tradition of sorts to visit religious places ahead of elections. We will continue to do so, be it a temple, a dargah or a church.”

 

Responding to a question, he retorted that if AICC president Rahul Gandhi wishes to visit temples, the party will surely arrange it. “As of now, there is no programme fixed. We (Karantaka unit) are planning to host a big convention to welcome him either in Chikkamagaluru or Bengaluru. Once Mr Gandhi gives us the date, we will organise the convention,” he said.

