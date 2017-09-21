Nation, Politics

TRS fading away in Telangana, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 1:57 am IST
The TRS came to power in 2014 by luring voters with tall promises, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: Predicting that the TRS would become history after the 2019 general elections, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked his party workers to display the organisational strength of the Congress in the state by hoisting flags in all villages of Telangana state on November 19 to celebrate the birth of former Prime Minister Ms Indira Gandhi.

Addressing Congress workers in Ranga Reddy district and later in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday as part of ‘Indiramma Rythu Bata’ programme, he said the TRS was waning out of the political map of TS. He said, “The TRS came to power in 2014 by luring voters with tall promises. It failed to fulfil any of the major promises that it made to the people during the last three years and it has already lost the trust of common man. Therefore, the Congress workers must approach the masses, understand their problems and take measures to resolve them. The TRS will be history after 2019 elections. Congress’s return to power in next elections is inevitable.” 

He described the TRS as a ‘refugee camp’ for defectors. He also criticised the CM for mooting registration of false cases over quality of saris distributed for Bathukamma. 

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, 2019 elections, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


