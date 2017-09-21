Nation, Politics

DMK is building castles, Dhinakaran is in imaginary world: Tamil Nadu CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 6:19 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 6:59 am IST
People know that the castles being built on the sand will only be washed away and cannot last,” Mr. Palaniswami said without naming the DMK leader.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday took a dig at DMK working president M. K. Stalin’s political ambition saying the DMK leader was “building castles” without having any concern for the people. He also sarcastically remarked that T. T. V. Dhinakaran is living under a “delusion” of toppling his AIADMK government.

“Some people are building castles making unworkable promises in the process. People know that the castles being built on the sand will only be washed away and cannot last,” Mr. Palaniswami said without naming the DMK leader. Accusing the DMK’s of being desperate to capture power by making vain attempts to dislodge his government, Mr. Palaniswami dismissed the attempts as “meaningless.” “Your hollow dreams will only put you at peril,” he warned while addressing the MGR birth centenary celebrations at Nagapattinam in the state on Wednesday.

The CM who earlier had a dip in the Cauvery river during the Pushkaram at Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district, trained his guns at T. T. V. Dhinakaran and said the latter was living in an imaginary world.

Narrating the tale of a man who while dreaming of becoming authoritative in life, kicked 20 pots stocked in his room thus causing and the pots to break, Mr. Palaniswami said “there seems to be no end to imagination.”  “Some keep on dreaming thus and ruin oneself and those who depended on him. You know whom I mean,” he said pointing to the crowd.

Tags: edappadi k. palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waiting for the world’s end on September 23? Science thinks you shouldn’t

Even if NASA were to miss it in the giant sky, Nibiru would have been visible to the naked eye as it’s only a matter of few hours before the fabled doomsday is slated to happen.
 

Google likely to buy stake in Taiwan smartphone maker HTC: report

The deal for HTC's smartphone design unit would give the US tech giant more control of its mobile handset hardware.
 

Throwback: When Rajamouli looked more fierce than Prabhas, Rana on Baahubali 2 sets

Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and SS Rajmouli on 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' sets.
 

Patient stabs doctor over expensive treatment at Pune hospital

The man has been discharged after the incident without any fee for treatment (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

Get an Apple iPhone 7 256GB for less than Rs 50,000 – here’s how

Paytm has announced an ultimate gadgets flash sale that is only available till September 23) starting 2pm and 8pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UDF announces candidate for Vengara bypoll to Assembly

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

TMC abolishes VP post, Mukul Roy holds no party rank anymore

It came close on the heels of a whiff about Mukul Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen TMC leaders. (Photo: PTI/File)

Edappadi K Palaniswamy calls meet to decide date for Sasikala ouster

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Telangana: TTV Dinakaran meets Sasikala on birthday

Parappana Agrahara central jail

Telangana: Congress to go door to door

Congress leader K. Jana Reddy suggested that Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy should be continued as PCC chief till the polls (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham