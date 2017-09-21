DMK is building castles, Dhinakaran is in imaginary world: Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday took a dig at DMK working president M. K. Stalin’s political ambition saying the DMK leader was “building castles” without having any concern for the people. He also sarcastically remarked that T. T. V. Dhinakaran is living under a “delusion” of toppling his AIADMK government.

“Some people are building castles making unworkable promises in the process. People know that the castles being built on the sand will only be washed away and cannot last,” Mr. Palaniswami said without naming the DMK leader. Accusing the DMK’s of being desperate to capture power by making vain attempts to dislodge his government, Mr. Palaniswami dismissed the attempts as “meaningless.” “Your hollow dreams will only put you at peril,” he warned while addressing the MGR birth centenary celebrations at Nagapattinam in the state on Wednesday.

The CM who earlier had a dip in the Cauvery river during the Pushkaram at Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district, trained his guns at T. T. V. Dhinakaran and said the latter was living in an imaginary world.

Narrating the tale of a man who while dreaming of becoming authoritative in life, kicked 20 pots stocked in his room thus causing and the pots to break, Mr. Palaniswami said “there seems to be no end to imagination.” “Some keep on dreaming thus and ruin oneself and those who depended on him. You know whom I mean,” he said pointing to the crowd.