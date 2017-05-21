We are happy if Rajinikanth joins BJP: Pon Radhakrishan

Chennai: The saffron party, it appears, has not given up its hope on ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth, despite the talk in political circles that he may not tilt towards the BJP, when he does make a “political plunge.”

Close on the heels of its national secretary H. Raja, Union minister of state for road transport, highways and shipping Pon Radhakrishan who has been the latest to have expressed his view, said he would be “happy” to see the actor in the BJP. “I will be happy if he joins the BJP,” Mr Radhakrishnan said on Saturday during his tour of Kanyakumari district. He however hastened to add, “whether to join the BJP or not is his (Rajini’s) personal decision.”

On May 15, addressing his fans, the actor had said though he had no political ambition he was often dragged into political debates despite stressing that he was “neither an influential political leader nor a social activist.”

At Erode in the State, Mr. Raja told reporters that Rajinikanth had cent percent right to serve the people through politics. “He should change the prevailing political system in Tamil Nadu. And (in the process) he should ascertain why the system has become so bad,” Mr. Raja who was the first to welcome the actor into the party, said on Saturday and blamed the Dravidian parties that had ruled the State for half-a-century, for the "present mess." Apart from the two leaders party's state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, too, had hailed Rajini's decision.

More than his fans, the actor seems to excited the BJP state leaders who desperately want him to support the party. But will they gain a foothold through his ‘entry’ is a million dollar question that remains to beanswered.