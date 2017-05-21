Nation, Politics

We are happy if Rajinikanth joins BJP: Pon Radhakrishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 6:06 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 7:10 am IST
At Erode in the State, Mr. Raja told reporters that Rajinikanth had cent percent right to serve the people through politics.
Pon Radhakrishan
 Pon Radhakrishan

Chennai: The saffron party, it appears, has not given up its hope on ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth, despite the talk in political circles that he may not tilt towards the BJP, when he does make a “political plunge.”

Close on the heels of its national secretary H. Raja, Union minister of state for road transport, highways and shipping Pon Radhakrishan who has been the latest to have expressed his view, said he would be “happy” to see the actor in the BJP. “I will be happy if he joins the BJP,” Mr Radhakrishnan said on Saturday during his tour of Kanyakumari district. He however hastened to add, “whether to join the BJP or not is his (Rajini’s) personal decision.”

On May 15, addressing his fans, the actor had said though he had no political ambition he was often dragged into political debates despite stressing that he was “neither an influential political leader nor a social activist.”

At Erode in the State, Mr. Raja told reporters that Rajinikanth had cent percent right to serve the people through politics. “He should change the prevailing political system in Tamil Nadu. And (in the process) he should ascertain why the system has become so bad,” Mr. Raja who was the first to welcome the actor into the party, said on Saturday and blamed the Dravidian parties that had ruled the State for half-a-century, for the "present mess." Apart from the two leaders party's state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, too, had hailed Rajini's decision.

More than his fans, the actor seems to excited the BJP state leaders who desperately want him to support the party. But will they gain a foothold through his ‘entry’ is a million dollar question that remains to beanswered.

Tags: pon radhakrishnan, rajinikanth
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai unleashes glamour in red gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.
 

Should Indians trust Google's Assistant to send money?

With all security measures in place, we Indians can peacefully say,” OK Google, send some money to my brother.”
 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
 

Video: Mischievous teens climb one of UK’s tallest bridges and almost get caught

The 11 minute video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and people can’t believe the extent to which the boys can go to put their lives into danger. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No anti-incumbency against my govt, will get elected again in 2018: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

AIADMK leaders meet Pranab; seek CBI probe into Jaya’s death

OPS camp leader V Maithreyan (Photo: ANI)

Magizchi: Stalin 'happy' about Rajinikanth's remark, calls him efficient politician

DMK Working President M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: To counter JD(S)’ Bhumi Putra, BJP to film HD Kumaraswamy ‘backstabbing’

State BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa at a ‘goshala’ in Chitradurga on Friday

BJP was against giving quota to BCs, SC/STs, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham