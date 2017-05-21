Mishra AAP expose: Man linked to Rs 400-cr scam funded leaders' Russia trip

New Delhi: Launching another attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, sacked minister Kapil Mishra claimed that the Russia trip of two party leaders were sponsored by a businessman, who was linked to several firms involved in a Rs 400-crore scam.

In a series of tweets, Mishra claimed that Sheetal Prasad Singh was in the business of High Security Registration Plates and also alleged that the Rs 400-crore scam was in the same business in Delhi.

“Sheetal Prasad had close links with the companies involved in the scam,” he alleged. Several people from some of these firms also had links with Hawala operators from across the world, he added.

He also claimed that the AAP, when it first came to power, set up a panel to investigate the scam. Then, the AAP government in Delhi had decided to cancel the contract of Rosmerta HSRP Ventures Pvt Ltd. However, when AAP came to power again in 2015, it did not take any action against the firm.

Mishra who is adamant on exposing the alleged scams in the AAP cadre, took to the Twitter and hinted his day's agenda while pointing fingers at two leaders of Kejriwal bandwagon.

"So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? Did AK (Kejriwal) knew about it?," he tweeted.

Mishra, whose vociferous campaign against the Delhi Chief Minister continues in full steam, entered its third round on Friday as he levelled a new set of charges against Kejriwal.

Mishra dropped another bombshell on friend-turned-foe Kejriwal claiming that the party received money through 'Hawala network'.

Mishra showed a PowerPoint presentation in a press conference as 'evidence' to back his claim that the party received funds from shell companies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is keeping quiet despite me providing clinching evidence of his corrupt practices. I have also presented evidence on the Hawala case last Sunday. It been one week, but no one from the AAP has come up with any clarification. It is evident from this presentation how AAP forged letter heads to shell companies. Even the letter heads were fake," he said.

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income Tax Department that the donation amount received by AAP was from Mukesh Kumar.

"I will prove two things. Aam Aadmi Party gets fund from Hawala operators...They are avoiding my questions. The video which was tweeted by Kejriwal on Twitter on Thursday was fake. The Letterhead of companies, who gave donation to Aam Aadmi Party are forged. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to tell Income Tax Department that the donation was received from Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh Kumar's company is a bank defaulter. How can he donate Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party?" he added.