Quit TRS, join us, Sarve Satyanarayana tells T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders on Thursday continued their discussion on the party’s approach to irrigation minister Harish Rao, if he comes out of the ruling TRS.

Recently, the prime Opposition party in the state has waded into the speculated rivalry between irrigation minister and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew T. Harish Rao and his IT minister and the CM’s K.T. Rama Rao.

While both Mr Harish Rao and Mr Rama Rao claimed that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao would continued to be the Chief Minister for the next 10 years, Congress leaders believe that Mr Harish Rao is sulking over the CM’s attempts to project his son Mr Rama Rao as his successor.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, former Union minister of state Sarve Satyanarayana said Mr Harish Rao is a loner in the TRS and he is suffocating in the Cabinet and the party as nobody is supporting him, while every one wants curry favour with Mr Rama Rao.

Empathising with Mr Harish Rao, Mr Sarve advised him to revolt against the TRS and quit the Cabinet and promised him the support of the Congress.

PCC spokesperson K. Umesh Rao, who is also a close relative of the Chief Minister, who quit the TRS and joined the Congress a few years ago, said since Mr Harish Rao is his ‘sambhandhi’, he would try to influence him to come out of TRS and join the Congress.

Former government whip and Sangareddy former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy aka Jagga Reddy, however, cautioned the party against giving key role to Mr Harish Rao even in the event of him joining the Congress. “There are several popular leaders within the Congress,” said Mr Jagga Reddy, who had differences with Mr Harish Rao for a long time.