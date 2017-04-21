Nation, Politics

Formation of federal front always on agenda, says Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Apr 21, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Mamata met Naveen at his resident at 4.30pm amid speculation that both the leaders would discussed countering the saffron surge.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her efforts to build a ‘federal front’ to counter the growth the BJP was on and she would continue to pursue it.

“That’s (formation of federal front) always there on my agenda and I will continue to pursue it. But today, we didn’t discuss any politics. I came to meet Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and wish him good health. His father Naveen Patnaik was very fond of me. Once he sent state place to bring me here. I share a good relationship with Mr Patnaik’s family,” Ms Banerjee told reporters here after meeting her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence.

The WB Chief Minister met Naveen at his resident at 4.30pm amid speculation that both the leaders would discussed countering the saffron surge in their states.

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

World Gallery

The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana: Congress leaders fight for party’s district posts

Irked by the unruly scenes, AICC secretary R.C. Kuntia criticised the Karimnagar district leaders for ditching the party by not properly organising the first public meeting of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2014, after the party-led Central government granted statehood to Telangana.

Telangana: TRS to showcase development

While IT minister K.T. Rama Rao is focussing on the TRS plenary in the city, irrigation minister T. Harish Rao is overseeing arrangements for public meeting at Warangal.

Telangana: Congress to pitch for BC, SC quota

AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh arrives at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Stand up against wrongdoings of political masters: Rajnath to bureaucrats

Lauding the role of bureaucrats in bringing changes in the society, the Home Minister said the job makes an officer responsible, accountable and impartial. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Congress questions Govt's ability to provide VVPATs by 2019 elections

Congress leader K.C. Mittal (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham