Formation of federal front always on agenda, says Mamata Banerjee

Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her efforts to build a ‘federal front’ to counter the growth the BJP was on and she would continue to pursue it.

“That’s (formation of federal front) always there on my agenda and I will continue to pursue it. But today, we didn’t discuss any politics. I came to meet Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and wish him good health. His father Naveen Patnaik was very fond of me. Once he sent state place to bring me here. I share a good relationship with Mr Patnaik’s family,” Ms Banerjee told reporters here after meeting her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence.

The WB Chief Minister met Naveen at his resident at 4.30pm amid speculation that both the leaders would discussed countering the saffron surge in their states.