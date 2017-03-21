Nation, Politics

Nostradamus foresaw Narendra Modi: Kirit Somaiya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 3:47 am IST
Nostradamus, a 16th century soothsayer, is said to have predicted several historic events, including rise of Hitler and collapse of the WTC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya, on Monday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the man from French soothsayer Nostradamus’ prophecy, who will take India to new heights.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while participating in a discussion on the supplementary demands for grants, Mr Somaiya said, “The prediction that Nostradamus made is that a leader will emerge in the East, and he will take India to new heights. Mr Modi is that leader.”

Nostradamus, a famous 16th Century soothsayer, is said to have predicted several historic events, including the rise of Hitler and the collapse of the WTC. Similar statements were also made by other BJP members, including MoS Kiren Rijiju who had shared the prophecy on his FB page.

Mr Somaiya also took a dig at the Opposition for raising the demonetisation issue in every debate.

