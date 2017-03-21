CBI to file report today on Narada sting operation

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with the Narada sting tapes in which several top Trinamul leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money.

The PE has been registered following the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice Tapabrata Chakrabarty.

The bench, on March 17, directed the CBI to register the PE and submit its report before the Court within 72 hours, ending on Tuesday.

Sources revealed that the PE report is likely to contain the versions of the three petitioners — Amitabha Chakraborty (Congress), Brajesh Jha (BJP) and Akshay Sarengi, who sought a CBI probe into the allegations of bribery against the Trinamul leaders.

A committee, set by the High Court, had taken possession of all the devices.

It said that given the persons against whom allegations have been made are ministers, MPs and other senior leaders from the state, it would be just to direct the CBI, and not a state agency, to conduct a PE, the committee said.