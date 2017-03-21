Nation, Politics

CBI to file report today on Narada sting operation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Narada sting operation tapes in which several top Trinamul leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money.
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with the Narada sting tapes in which several top Trinamul leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money.

The PE has been registered following the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice Tapabrata Chakrabarty.

The bench, on March 17, directed the CBI to register the PE and submit its report before the Court within 72 hours, ending on Tuesday.

Sources revealed that the PE report is likely to contain the versions of the three petitioners — Amitabha Chakraborty (Congress), Brajesh Jha (BJP) and Akshay Sarengi, who sought a CBI probe into the allegations of bribery against the Trinamul leaders.

A committee, set by the High Court, had taken possession of all the devices.
It said that given the persons against whom allegations have been made are ministers, MPs and other senior leaders from the state, it would be just to direct the CBI, and not a state agency, to conduct a PE, the committee said.

Tags: narada clips, trinamul leaders
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
 

Things heat up as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith exchange verbal blows in press conference

Virat Kohli alleged that some Australian players unnecessarily taunted the Indian team physio Patric Farhart but Australian skipper Steve Smith denied the claim after the end of third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pujara-Saha partnership is the best I have seen, says Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) and Wriddhiman Saha (117) steered India to 603 for nine against Australia and gave the team a substantial 152-run lead. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly in ‘conflict of interest’ as per new BCCI constitution?

Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the India A side, also has a mentor role with IPL side Delhi Daredevils, which means that he can be in a direct conflict of interest. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth for first time

A female chimpanzee sitting down near the dead body of a young male, selecting a firm stem of grass, and intently removing debris from his teeth. (Photo: Youtube)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Handscomb, Marsh help Australia draw Ranchi Test

Australia, who began their second innings 152 runs adrift of the hosts, were in deep trouble after being reduced to 63-4 in Ranchi before Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Shaun Marsh (53) put on 124 for the fifth wicket. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AP ranks first in both corruption and development: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI/File)

192 MLAs in 5 new assemblies have criminal cases: report

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate winning seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in, Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Saints ‘purify’ UP CM Adityanath’s new residence before he moves in

A priest paints 'swastika' and 'OM' signs outside the official bungalow of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Country belongs to all, not a single religion: Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)

Adityanath will push RSS agenda not development in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham