Congress blames K Chandrasekhar Rao for delay in quota bill

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders Shab-bir Ali and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Tu-eday blamed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the undue delay in getting favourable approval fr-om the Centre on increa-sing reservation for Mus-lim minority and Sched-uled Tribes in the state.

Addressing a press meet at the Congress Legi-slature Party office here, the Congress leaders said the TRS government has let down the people of Telangana once again as the highly publicised Bills of 12 per cent quota for Muslims and 10 per cent for STs have been returned by the Government of India.

Congress leaders urged the Chief Minister to clarify on media reports of return of these Bills passed by Assembly on April 16, 2017. Shabbir Ali demanded that Mr Rao declare his action plan on this issue and as-ked why the CM is scared of PM Narendra Modi when he is not even an NDA partner.

“Let KCR come out ope-nly against the Centre’s wrongdoings to Telang-ana and ask his MPs to stall Parliament proceedings. If he wants the support of Congress, then it will extend full support in the fight against Modi,” Shabbir Ali said.

He asked the Chief Mi-nister as to why he is sil-ent now? “He had earlier said that he would stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar and go to the Supre-me Court,” Ali quipped.