Congress, BJP neglecting AP people, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on national parties for not addressing and understanding the emotion of the people of Andhra Pradesh, with reference to special package and all other pending issues with the Centre.

At the party coordination committee meeting here on Tuesday, he urged party cadres and leaders not to fall into the trap of YSRC and Congress. Mr Nadu pointed out as to how the Congress would support the no-confidence motion, while their leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was finding fau-lt with K.V.P. Ramachan-dra Rao for displaying placards in Parliament.

“When Mr Ramachandra Rao stood in the Rajya Sabha with placards, Mr Azad said they have nothing to do with his protest, and if necessary Mr Rao could be suspended,” Mr Naidu recounted the incident in Parliament. It sh-owed the attitude of Con-gress towards AP, he added.

The YSRC resignation drama at the end of the sessions did not make sense, the CM felt. He compared two national parties to frying pan and furnace and now people of AP were thrown into furnace from a frying pan.

Mr Naidu mentioned that the government was organising the meeting of all the parties and people’s organisations on the issue of implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act. “In the Assembly, there is only one party present, apart from Telugu Desam. The Opposition is not attending the Assembly. Rest of the parties don’t have presence in the House,” Mr Naidu said. It was in this backdrop that he was inviting people’s organisations too, he added. “With this, real public opinion could be elicited in a larger extent,” Mr Naidu felt.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the no-confidence motion notice had to be given in Parlia-ment as all the 29 states in had experienced injustice,” Mr Naidu said and wanted to know how it would be beneficial to AP.

The attitude of YSRC had been exposed with the acts of their MP Vijai Sai Reddy in Parliament, Mr Naidu said and added that Mr Vijay Sai Reddy had asked the Speaker to suspend Union Minister Y.S. Chowdary for making a mention about the interests of the state on the floor of the House.