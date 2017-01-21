 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Nation, Politics

UP polls: RLD-JD(U) seek pact with BSP to defeat BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 2:46 am IST
The sources cited how the BSP and the SP had come together in 1993 to form the government to stop “communal forces”.
BSP supremo Mayawati
 BSP supremo Mayawati

New Delhi: Having burnt their fingers with the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Janata Dal (United) are now open to supporting Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to stop the BJP from forming the next government in Uttar Pradesh. The RLD-JD(U) combine, with other smaller parties, has already decided to contest the polls on their own in all 403 Assembly seats.

According to sources, the two parties never considered BSP as a “communal party” and in order to stop the BJP, they were ready to support Mayawati. The sources cited how the BSP and the SP had come together in 1993 to form the government to stop “communal forces”.

Tags: up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi would have claimed credit for Taj Mahal, Red Fort: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

UP polls: Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav to design for SP campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls: Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan in Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: SP not to ally with RLD, tie-up only with Congress

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers carry a billboard showing party leader and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Akhilesh Yadav in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

Manmohan protected RBI, Modi diminishing its independence: Congress

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham