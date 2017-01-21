UP polls: RLD-JD(U) seek pact with BSP to defeat BJP

New Delhi: Having burnt their fingers with the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Janata Dal (United) are now open to supporting Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to stop the BJP from forming the next government in Uttar Pradesh. The RLD-JD(U) combine, with other smaller parties, has already decided to contest the polls on their own in all 403 Assembly seats.

According to sources, the two parties never considered BSP as a “communal party” and in order to stop the BJP, they were ready to support Mayawati. The sources cited how the BSP and the SP had come together in 1993 to form the government to stop “communal forces”.