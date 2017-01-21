 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Nation, Politics

UP polls: Doubts persist over Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 21, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 3:05 am IST
The Samajwadi Party said that there had been no positive response from the Congress regarding the alliance.
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
 Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance ran into rough weather on Friday when the Samajwadi Party released two lists of 210 candidates without waiting for a formal announcement of its alliance with the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party said that there had been no positive response from the Congress regarding the alliance. The party will also release its manifesto on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party vice- president Kiranmoy Nanda said that his party would not give more than 84-85 seats to the Congress which actually should get only 54 seats on the basis of its performance in 2012.

The Samajwadi Party also announced candidates on nine seats that are presently held by the Congress. Mr Nanda said that the Congress had not claimed the sitting seats. He also made it clear that the assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli would remain with Samajwadi Party.

UP minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh told reporters that the Samajwadi Party did not need an alliance and was capable of contesting and winning elections on its own.

The announcement of the list sent the Congress leaders into a huddle in Delhi and UPCC president Raj Babbar who had reached Lucknow in the afternoon, was asked to stay back in the state capital itself.

Talking to reporters he said, “The respect of the party workers is the respect of the party”. He said that the alliance had not yet been called off but declined to comment on the Samajwadi Party naming candidates for the western UP seats that their party holds.

Akhilesh gives Shivpal a ticket
The first list of the Samajwadi Party includes Mr Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Chief Minister and national president of Samajwadi Party Akh-ilesh Yadav. He has been given a ticket from his traditional Jaswant-nagar seat.

His son Aditya Yadav is not in the list and Karhal in Mainpuri — the seat he wanted to contest from — has been given to another candidate.

The name of Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, also does not figure in the list.

Senior UP minister Mohd Azam Khan is the party candidate form Rampur while his son Abdullah Azam is the candidate from Swar. Nitin Agarwal, son of SP MP Naresh Agarwal is the party candidate from Hardoi.

UP minister Arvind Singh Gope has been given his ticket from Ramnagar in Barabanki, replacing Rakesh Varma, son of SP leader Beni Prasad Varma.

Rakesh Varma has been named as the candidate from Kaiserganj but Mr Beni Prasad Varma told reporters that his son would not contest from Kaiserganj because he had been working in Ramnagar. Rakesh is likely to contest the Ramnagar seat as an independent.

Shivpal loyalists who have been denied tickets include Rampal Yadav, MLA from Sitapur who had openly criticized the chief minister last year and was subsequently expelled.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi would have claimed credit for Taj Mahal, Red Fort: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

UP polls: Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav to design for SP campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls: Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan in Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: SP not to ally with RLD, tie-up only with Congress

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers carry a billboard showing party leader and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Akhilesh Yadav in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

Manmohan protected RBI, Modi diminishing its independence: Congress

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham