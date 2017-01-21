 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Eye on Assembly poll, Congress to hire PR agency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Jan 21, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 2:49 am IST
State government has a major task of preparing for the next budget as the leaders have plans of announcing a slew of freebies.
Siddaramaiah
 Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Taking a leaf out of the books of netas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, leaders of the ruling Congress are planning to hire high profile PR firms to put on show all welfare programmes in order to woo voters in the run-up to next year's elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Like all parties, the state Congress prefers to rope in PR firm and poll strategists to carry out surveys in all constituencies, read the pulse of voters, and evolve strategies to enhance its performances. The party has plans to sign up the poll strategist engaged by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, or any other person who could improve its tally in the elections.

Ahead of this, the state government has a major task of preparing for the next budget as the leaders have plans of announcing a slew of freebies. With more than 100 pre-poll promises fulfilled so far, and another 70 plus proposed to be implemented in budgets for 2017-18 and 2018-19, these leaders plan to face the electorate after implementing all populist schemes.

Sources close to the Chief Minister's office told Deccan Chronicle this would be decided at a right time with the immediate task on hand being presentation of budget for 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Working President of KPCC, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said a decision to this effect would be taken by the state government, and not the party. “We have our own strategy to gain an edge over our rivals in the Assembly polls".

Tags: karnataka congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi would have claimed credit for Taj Mahal, Red Fort: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

UP polls: Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav to design for SP campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls: Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan in Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: SP not to ally with RLD, tie-up only with Congress

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers carry a billboard showing party leader and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Akhilesh Yadav in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

Manmohan protected RBI, Modi diminishing its independence: Congress

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham