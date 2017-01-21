Karnataka: Eye on Assembly poll, Congress to hire PR agency

BENGALURU: Taking a leaf out of the books of netas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, leaders of the ruling Congress are planning to hire high profile PR firms to put on show all welfare programmes in order to woo voters in the run-up to next year's elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Like all parties, the state Congress prefers to rope in PR firm and poll strategists to carry out surveys in all constituencies, read the pulse of voters, and evolve strategies to enhance its performances. The party has plans to sign up the poll strategist engaged by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, or any other person who could improve its tally in the elections.

Ahead of this, the state government has a major task of preparing for the next budget as the leaders have plans of announcing a slew of freebies. With more than 100 pre-poll promises fulfilled so far, and another 70 plus proposed to be implemented in budgets for 2017-18 and 2018-19, these leaders plan to face the electorate after implementing all populist schemes.

Sources close to the Chief Minister's office told Deccan Chronicle this would be decided at a right time with the immediate task on hand being presentation of budget for 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Working President of KPCC, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said a decision to this effect would be taken by the state government, and not the party. “We have our own strategy to gain an edge over our rivals in the Assembly polls".