search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

RK Nagar bypoll: Vote AIADMK to continue Jayalalithaa’s good work, appeals TN CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 3:47 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:47 am IST
RK Nagar goes to poll on Thursday and counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam (Photo: DC)
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam (Photo: DC)

CHENNAI: Invoking J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to the electorate of RK Nagar Assembly constituency to ensure party nominee E. Madhusudhanan's victory in Thursday's election for “continuation of good work” initiated by the late chief minister. 

In an appeal to the people through a statement released to the media by the AIADMK headquarters here, the two leaders, who now jointly head the ruling party, asked the electorate to choose Madhusudhanan, harping on to his “son of the soil” stature and his close association with party's founder M. G. Ramachandran and later with J. Jayalalithaa. The statement was issued by the duo after dust settled over the fortnight-long high-voltage campaign in the bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, on Tuesday evening. The campaign saw the AIADMK, DMK and rebel TTV Dhinakaran, who has entered the fray as an independent nominee, trade charges of distribution of money for voters at each other.
 
The leaders also stressed on the fact that their candidate was fighting on Two Leaves, the symbol chosen for the AIADMK by MGR and retrieved by Jayalalithaa after it was frozen by the Election Commission in 1988, implying that they were the “original party.” Interestingly, the statement did not have any reference to rebel Dhinakaran. 

 

RK Nagar goes to poll on Thursday and counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Sunday. The results would chart the future course of action for the ruling AIADMK and Dhinakaran as it is being seen as the first acid test for the EPS-OPS duo after Jayalalithaa's death.

“Since the bypolls are held due to the demise of Amma and since this is the first polls that Tamil Nadu is facing after the death of our late Amma, it is imperative for the people to award a huge victory for the Two Leaves symbol,” Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said in the statement.

Reminding the RK Nagar electorate of the “tremendous good work” done by Jayalalithaa during her terms as MLA from June 2015 to December 2016, the AIADMK leaders said the party-led government has resolved to complete all projects that were initiated by the late chief minister and could not be completed during her life time.

“When Madhusudhanan, who is a seasoned politician and darling of the masses, functions as MLA of RK Nagar constituency with the blessings of late Amma, we assure you that he will give a helping hand to the AIADMK Government to complete the good work that were initiated by Amma,” they said in their appeal to people.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM Siddaramaiah using ACB against his opponents: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy lashed out at CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday for re-opening the 2011 Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) scam.

Vajubai Rudabai Vala frontrunner for Gujrat CM?

Mr Vala, one of the senior most leaders of the Gujarat BJP, has been serving as governor of Karnataka for more than three years.  (Photo: DC)

Gujarat done, BJP gets ready for Mission Karnataka

the BJP is hoping to use as a staging point for a popular movement to unseat the Congress government. (Photo: DC)

TRS in a spot as quota pressure keeps mounting

The reservations issue has been creating a rift among various sections in the state for some time now. (Photo: DC)

BJP’s Gujarat win queers Telangana minority quota pitch

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had proposed to increase reservations for SCs and BCs in proportion to their population.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham