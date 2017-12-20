RK Nagar bypoll: Vote AIADMK to continue Jayalalithaa’s good work, appeals TN CM

CHENNAI: Invoking J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to the electorate of RK Nagar Assembly constituency to ensure party nominee E. Madhusudhanan's victory in Thursday's election for “continuation of good work” initiated by the late chief minister.

In an appeal to the people through a statement released to the media by the AIADMK headquarters here, the two leaders, who now jointly head the ruling party, asked the electorate to choose Madhusudhanan, harping on to his “son of the soil” stature and his close association with party's founder M. G. Ramachandran and later with J. Jayalalithaa. The statement was issued by the duo after dust settled over the fortnight-long high-voltage campaign in the bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, on Tuesday evening. The campaign saw the AIADMK, DMK and rebel TTV Dhinakaran, who has entered the fray as an independent nominee, trade charges of distribution of money for voters at each other.



The leaders also stressed on the fact that their candidate was fighting on Two Leaves, the symbol chosen for the AIADMK by MGR and retrieved by Jayalalithaa after it was frozen by the Election Commission in 1988, implying that they were the “original party.” Interestingly, the statement did not have any reference to rebel Dhinakaran.

RK Nagar goes to poll on Thursday and counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Sunday. The results would chart the future course of action for the ruling AIADMK and Dhinakaran as it is being seen as the first acid test for the EPS-OPS duo after Jayalalithaa's death.

“Since the bypolls are held due to the demise of Amma and since this is the first polls that Tamil Nadu is facing after the death of our late Amma, it is imperative for the people to award a huge victory for the Two Leaves symbol,” Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said in the statement.

Reminding the RK Nagar electorate of the “tremendous good work” done by Jayalalithaa during her terms as MLA from June 2015 to December 2016, the AIADMK leaders said the party-led government has resolved to complete all projects that were initiated by the late chief minister and could not be completed during her life time.

“When Madhusudhanan, who is a seasoned politician and darling of the masses, functions as MLA of RK Nagar constituency with the blessings of late Amma, we assure you that he will give a helping hand to the AIADMK Government to complete the good work that were initiated by Amma,” they said in their appeal to people.