DMK government will inquire into Jayalalithaa’s death, says MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 3:49 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:50 am IST
Stalin accused TN CM, his deputy O Pannerselvam and V K Sasikala family of "being responsible for Jayalalithaa's death."
DMK working president M.K. Stalin campaigns for his party candidate Marudhu Ganesh in RK Nagar on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
CHENNAI: Predicting that Tamil Nadu would witness assembly elections within next three months, DMK Working President M K Stalin on Tuesday said the party, if voted to power, would unravel the mystery surrounding the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing road shows in R K Nagar constituency on the last day of campaigning, Stalin accused Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his deputy O Pannerselvam and V K Sasikala family of "being responsible for Jayalalithaa's death."

 

Stalin, the Opposition Leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, predicted that the EPS-OPS government would fall once the judiciary takes a call on disqualification of 18 MLAs owing allegiance to rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran. He also said the DMK Government would act against "dishonest" police officers who are acting in "collusion" with the AIADMK Government in the R K Nagar by-poll. 

Contending that there was mystery on how Jayalalithaa passed away and confusion on the kind of medical treatment was provided to her during her 75-day hospitalisation, Stalin also dismissed as "eyewash" the one-man inquiry commission ordered by the state government into her death.

"The first job of the DMK rule will be to find out who is responsible for Jayalalithaa's death and lock them up in prison…three people have hid the truth from people of Tamil Nadu. First is O Panneerselvam who was the officiating chief minister when Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, second is Edappadi who was his deputy then and third the Sasikala family," Stalin told one of the road shows.

Stalin also said though RK Nagar was a "VIP constituency" there was "no indication" of it on the ground. He questioned what development works had been taken up by the AIADMK government in the constituency.

Tags: m k stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




