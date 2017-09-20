FIR against TTV Dhinakaran, Senthil stayed

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras high court passed an interim order on Tuesday, staying the investigation on the FIR filed by crime branch police, Tiruchy, against AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and actor Senthil until October 4. Justice S. S. Sundar passed the order in a petition filed by actor Senthil who sought to stay all criminal proceedings in pursuance of the FIR registered against him on August 31 and quash the same.

CCB police, Tiruchy had filed a case against four persons including Senthil and Dhinakaran under sections 294 (b), 153, 506 (i) and 109 of IPC based on a complaint from P Kumar, MP, Tiruchy. The latter claimed that the actor had spoken in filthy language against him on the instigation of TTV Dhinakaran in an interview to a television news channel at Chennai. Senthil Kumar in his petition alleged that police had filed a false case without verifying the content of the video.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, senior counsel Veera Kathiravan argued that it was a politically motivated complaint. It needed to viewed taking into account the prevailing political situation in the state, he contended.

Moreover, the compliant did not warrant the above-mentioned sections of the IPC against the petitioner and others, said Veera Kathiravan, adding that there was a possibility of police arresting Dhinakaran and his supporters today because they were participating in a public meeting against Neet in Tiruchy.

Hence he sought the court to quash the FIR. The court did not do so, instead passed an interim order. The court also issued notice to the inspector of CCB to file their response within three weeks.