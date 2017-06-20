Nation, Politics

Post Miyapur scam, Telangana ACB changes approach

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | U SUDHAKAR REDDY
Published Jun 20, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Nails officials being probed by other agencies.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has shown a major shift in its approach towards corrupt officials, following the Miyapur land scam.

The ACB, which usually lays a trap for corrupt officials or takes action on disproportionate assets cases based on information and investigation, is, for the first time, involved in nailing accused officials linked to a scam that is being investigated by agencies like the Crime Investigation Department and the local police. The ACB has booked three officials of the registration department who were involved in the Miyapur and other land scams and unearthed huge assets.

ACB Director General J. Purnachandar Rao has formed a special cell that he is directly supervising to handle the stamps and the registration department. The cell led by DSP D. Sunita, has been cracking the whip against corrupt officials of the stamps and registration department.

The cell has been receiving several complaints regarding stamp duty evasion, double registration, collusion of sub-registrars with sellers and buyers of property, and registration of land in the prohibited list.

The ACB is also working on a report on corruption in the department and will soon submit recommendations to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ACB on Thursday conducted searches and unearthed `4 crore worth of disproportionate assets of Medchal sub-registrar T. Ramesh Chandra Reddy.

An official of ACB said, “CID and local police probing land scams will connect the crime proceeds to their assets. We will be focusing on how these officials linked to land cases have amassed disproportionate assets to their known sources of  income.”

The ACB would suggesting to the government that the rank of the official registering the property should change depending on the value. Currently, all properties are registered by sub-registrars.

The ignorance of the public and its dependence  on document writers is also said to be one of the reasons for the registration frauds.

“The centralised database of prohibited lands is not updated sometimes. The revenue department has also failed to produce up-to-date data to the registration department in some cases,” said an official of the stamps and registration department.

“The lack of sub-division of lands is also an important reason. In many cases, sub-division is not happening, due to which confusion takes place. Sometimes there are parcels of government and private land in the same survey number,” he said.

Tags: anti-corruption bureau
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Inside pics: What went down at Gauri Khan's star studded lavish party

Inside pictures from the party.
 

Arunachal: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

There has been abnormal rise in water level reaching danger zones in rivers and streams of Dirang, Tenga and Rupa areas. (Representational Image)
 

Video: MS Dhoni comes to the rescue as Pakistan fan riles up Mohammed Shami

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his cool once again, as he pulled Mohammed Shami away from a heated exchange at The Oval, after India's ICC Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Kochi Metro's transgender employees share an important message

Transgender people face a lot of discrimination in society (Photo: Facebook)
 

Why buying refurbished technology is not such a bad idea

(Representational image/Pinterest)
 

Video: Team India skipper Virat Kohli shows spirit of cricket, congratulates Pakistan

Virat Kohli and Shoaib Malik share a candid moment after Pakistan's 180-run victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: ICC/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cattle trade ban does not apply to Goa: Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing press conference in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Congress MLAs bay for Ugrappa’s blood

BJP and JD(S) MLCs after defeating the Congress’ no-confidence motion against legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy (Photo: DC)

‘Cash for MLAs’: DMK's plea to probe alleged payoffs to be heard on Monday

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: DC)

Have frequent meetings with PM to apprise him of TN: Palanisamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Give us a name, we'll think about support: CPI(M) to BJP on Prez polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham