Magizchi: Stalin 'happy' about Rajinikanth's comment, calls him efficient politician

Published May 20, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 11:10 am IST
DMK working president Stalin had responded to the Superstar's comment using one his movie dialogues.
DMK Working President M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president M K Stalin on Friday expressed happiness on the comment of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth lauding him as an "efficient" politician.

Using the popular one-word dialogue 'Magizhchi (happy)' from Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie 'Kabali', Stalin said, "I am replying in his language."

Rajinikanth had said despite the presence of "efficient" politicians like Stalin and Anbumani Ramadoss, the "system was affected". He had also praised Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman.

Stalin said on June 3, the birthday of party chief M Karunanidhi will be celebrated along with the Diamond Jubilee of the nonagenarian leader's 60-year long career in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Karunanidhi was first elected to the Assembly in 1957 and since then he has been a member of the House continuously which includes his membership for sometime in the now defunct Legislative Council.

He said if permitted by the doctors, Karunanidhi may participate in the celebrations.

