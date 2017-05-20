Nation, Politics

We don’t need to beg Congress leaders, says Telangana BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 3:05 am IST
The BJP central leadership has included TS in Category-1, the list of states the party plans to go all-out and capture power.
Telangana BJP president K. Laxman
Hyderabad: Stating that the BJP doesn’t need to visit the houses of Congress leaders and beg them to join the party, TS BJP president K. Laxman on Friday took a dig at TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and said that only Congress leaders who have a fairly good image would be welcomed. 

Speaking to newsmen on the eve of the party’s national president Amit Shah three-day visit to TS from May 22, Dr Laxman said that the BJP central leadership has included TS in Category-1, the list of states the party plans to go all-out and capture power. 

“We will only pick persons who have a good image in the public. We will welcome those leaders who are in touch with us, there is no need to beg. BJP is the largest party in the world now and with the positive image Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys today, many leaders are approaching us on their own to join the BJP,” he said.

Dr Laxman said that loyal BJP workers will not be ignored and no new leader will be pampered at the cost of the party’s old guard. 

“Starting with Amit Shah’s visit, we will revamp our party units at various levels; performance will be the sole criteria. We are contemplating announcing party candidates six month before the general elections,”  he said. 

Tags: k. laxman, amit shah, uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

