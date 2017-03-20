 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja produced a magical delivery to breach Steve Smith's defence. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test, Day 5: Ishant, Jadeja give India the advantage at lunch
 
Nation, Politics

'Development a mere slogan' for BJP: Owaisi on Yogi's elevation as UP CM

ANI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 10:41 am IST
By putting Adityanath at the helm of UP, Modi has proved that his main agenda is to distort the diversity prevalent in India, Owaisi said.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)
Kishanganj: Expressing displeasure over the appointment of Hindu hard-liner Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that 'development' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a mere slogan and that after winning the throne of the politically crucial state, the saffron party is now showing its real face.

Owaisi said that at the time of 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to put an end to communal politics, but by putting Adityanath at the helm of Uttar Pradesh, he has proved that his main agenda is to distort the diversity prevalent in the nation.

"When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister he assured that he will put an end to communal politics. But looking at the current scenario it doesn't seem so. The BJP is again showing its new real face. Development is a mere slogan. The BJP is only trying to end the secularism and diversity of the nation," Owaisi told media.

However, Adityanath after taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh yesterday, said he will not indulge in any discrimination against people and will work for "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

His detractors have been accusing that the newly appoint Uttar Pradesh chief is a 'Hindutva icon' and that will be vindictive in his governance.

Adityanath ruled that Uttar Pradesh has lagged behind on the development front in the last 15 years that the BJP was out of power and promised to take effective steps to ensure that the state makes progress under.

"My government is committed to lok kalyan (welfare of the people) without any discrimination against anybody," Adityanath said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up cm, asaduddin owaisi, bjp, development
Location: India, Bihar

