Congress plans major rejig after election debacle

New Delhi: After its drubbing in the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress is planning a major rejig. There have been many voices from within the grand old party saying that the current system will certainly not work. Even Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that “structural changes” were the need of the hour for the party. Several suggestions and proposals are in the pipeline, but the question is when they will be acted upon. According to sources, a decision on the impending changes in the party organisation can come into effect as soon as early April. Currently, both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi are abroad for the former’s medical checkup. They will return by the end of the coming week.

The change in the AICC setup is long pending, with at least three general secretaries expected to be changed. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the apex decision making body of the party, will also have new members inducted into it, while some would be eased out.