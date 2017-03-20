Nation, Politics

Adityanath will push RSS agenda not development in UP: Mayawati

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Mayawati alleged that Adityanath will ‘divide the state on communal lines’ and push RSS agenda in the state.
BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that he will "divide the state on communal lines" and push RSS agenda in the state.

She also said that BJP will not be able to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"In Uttar Pradesh, it does not matter if it is the SP or the BJP in power. They cannot control law and order. BJP has appointed a priest as chief minister who will not take forward the agenda of development but will push the RSS agenda.”

"They will divide Uttar Pradesh on communal lines. Now, there will again be an environment of fear in the state," she told reporters outside Parliament.

Mayawati, whose party was decimated in the UP Assembly polls, was responding to queries on Aditynath's appointment and the murder of local BSP leader in Allahabad Mohd Sham last night.

BJP's hardline Hindutva poster boy and five-time MP Adityanath was yesterday sworn in as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath, who has been attacked for his inflammatory remarks against Muslims in the past, had asserted that his government "will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination" and "ensure balanced development of UP".

He also asked his ministerial colleagues not to make any statements which might hurt somebody's sentiments.

Tags: yogi adityanath, mayawati, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

