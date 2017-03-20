Nation, Politics

192 MLAs in 5 new assemblies have criminal cases: report

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
UP has 36 per cent MLAs with declared criminal cases, followed by U’khand (31 pc), Goa (23 pc), Punjab (14 pc) and Manipur (3 pc).
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate winning seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in, Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate winning seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in, Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Of the 690 newly elected MLAs to the five state assemblies as many as 192 have criminal cases against them, while 540 of the total are 'crorepatis', says a report.

National Election Watch (NEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed jointly the self-sworn affidavits of 689 out of 690 newly elected MLAs in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Details of one candidate have not been analysed. "Out of the 689 MLAs analysed, 192 (28 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves," the ADR report said.

Besides, 140 MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases such as murder and attempt to murder, up from 100 in 2012.

Uttar Pradesh has 36 per cent MLAs with declared criminal cases, followed by Uttarakhand (31 pc), Goa (23 pc), Punjab (14 pc) and Manipur (3 pc).

Moreover, there are 27 per cent MLAs with serious declared criminal cases in UP, Uttarakhand (20 pc), Goa (15 pc), Punjab (9 pc) and Manipur (3 pc), it said.

On financial details, the report said that out of the 689 newly elected MLAs analysed, 540 (78 per cent) are crorepatis.

Goa topped the chart with all the 40 MLAs being crorepatis, followed by Punjab (81 per cent), UP (80 pc), Uttarakhand (73 pc) and Manipur (53 pc).

The top three MLAs with high assets in UP are Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali with total assets of over Rs 118 crore, Vinayshankar (over Rs 67 crore) and Rani Pakshalika Singh (over Rs 58 crore).

Individually, Rana Gurjit Singh has total assets of over Rs 169 crore followed by Sukhbir Singh Badal (over Rs 102 crore) and Sukhpal Singh (over Rs 66 crore) -- all in Punjab.

In Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj has total assets of over Rs 80 crore followed by Rajesh Shukla (over Rs 25 crore) and Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin (over Rs 21 crore).

Manipur's Alfred Kanngam S Arthur has total assets of over Rs 36 crore, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (over Rs 8 crore) and Rajkumar Imo Singh (over Rs 4 crore).

In Goa, Michael Vincent Lobo's total assets stands at Rs 54 crore followed by Pratapsingh R Rane (over Rs 50 crore) and Pandurang Arjun Madhkaikar (over Rs 32 crore).

The study further showed that 193 (28 per cent) MLAs have declared their education qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 473 (69 per cent) MLAs have declared having a qualification of graduate or above.

A total of 329 (48 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 358 (52 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. One MLA has declared his age to be above 80 years.

Tags: mlas, assembly elections, criminal cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pujara-Saha partnership is the best I have seen, says Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) and Wriddhiman Saha (117) steered India to 603 for nine against Australia and gave the team a substantial 152-run lead. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly in ‘conflict of interest’ as per new BCCI constitution?

Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the India A side, also has a mentor role with IPL side Delhi Daredevils, which means that he can be in a direct conflict of interest. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth for first time

A female chimpanzee sitting down near the dead body of a young male, selecting a firm stem of grass, and intently removing debris from his teeth. (Photo: Youtube)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Handscomb, Marsh help Australia draw Ranchi Test

Australia, who began their second innings 152 runs adrift of the hosts, were in deep trouble after being reduced to 63-4 in Ranchi before Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Shaun Marsh (53) put on 124 for the fifth wicket. (Photo: AP)
 

This major feature makes its official comeback on WhatsApp

Android users have started receiving the WhatsApp update that brings the text ‘Status’ feature back.
 

Video: Man sprinting faster than a train is taking over the internet

He managed to board the same train (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Saints ‘purify’ UP CM Adityanath’s new residence before he moves in

A priest paints 'swastika' and 'OM' signs outside the official bungalow of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Country belongs to all, not a single religion: Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)

Adityanath will push RSS agenda not development in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win Assembly bypolls in MP, says state Home Minister

Representational image (Photo: File)

Improve yourself before advising others: Digvijay Singh to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham