search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

This time make BJP win: Narendra Modi in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Feb 20, 2018, 3:14 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 3:14 am IST
Modi launched a frontal attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the CM's hometown, Mysuru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Palace Queen - The Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru city railway station, on Monday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: DC)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Palace Queen - The Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru city railway station, on Monday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: DC)

Mysuru: Launching a frontal attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the CM's hometown, Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who interspersed his speech with Kannada phrases, asked the massive crowd present at a BJP rally if they did not want a respite from corruption, discrimination and whether they did not want development either.

Addressing a 40,000 plus gathering of people from Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya Chamarajnagar and Hassan at the Maharaja College grounds,  PM Modi said: "When I dubbed the state government a '10 percent commission' government at a rally in Bengaluru, I received several messages, saying that it (the commission) was more than that. So do you want a government involved in commission business or a government of the BJP with a mission to develop the state?”

 

“A leader elected  from this good land is indulging in the sin of dividing society. They are not ashamed to be corrupt. Development is not their priority. They lie loudly. They are concerned about securing their chair and pleasing Congress leaders in Delhi.” He concluded his speech with an appeal - Ee baari BJP gellisi (This time make BJP win.)” Mr Modi began his speech in Kannada saying nanna preethiya bandhu baginiyarige nanna namaskaragalu. (My dear brothers, my heartfelt namaskar.) Attacking the Congress party, he said, “Unlike in the Congress where one family ruled the entire country for many years, India is our family. The BJP wants to develop India. Wherever there is a Congress government, it functions like a road hump decreasing the pace of development.”

“The Congress ruled for so many years after independence, yet the dreams of leaders who fought for India remain unfulfilled,” he said, adding “there were not many media organisations and NGO to question them then. Four crore families in India still live in the 18th century without electricity. Do you still want to trust the promises of the Congress? When I dubbed the state government a ‘10 percent commission’ government at a rally in Bengaluru, I received several messages, saying that it (the commission) was more than that. So do you want a government involved in commission business or a government of the BJP with a mission to develop the state?"

“By 2022, when India completes 75 years of Independence, it is our duty to ensure every family has a home. But will the Congress government in the state allow this to happen? We wish to ensure merit based employment, our youth are confident and self sustained. Unfortunately a mother has to sell her jewellery, pledge her land to pay bribes. Don’t you want a respite from corruption? If you take a small bowl, you will get small amount of Ganga jal, the bigger it is, the larger the amount. So if you want more development, choose the BJP. Youth do not want a government which loots. We wish to give you a government with a mission,” he said.

Tags: siddaramaiah, narendra modi, karnataka assembly elections




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Robots may soon clean up manholes in Kerala

Initially, the services of the robot, christened 'Bandicoot' will be utilised in Thiruvananthapuram, which has over 5,000 manholes.
 

Sylvester Stallone dead? Actor falls prey to death hoax, again

The return of the hoax appears to have been sparked by him sharing a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura assembly polls: 76 per cent voter turnout, no untoward incident reported

In the last Assembly elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 91.82 per cent, while in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it was 84.32 per cent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi to visit maths, dargahs in second leg of election tour in Karnataka

A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

Opposition to ticket for K S Eshwarappa?

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje at an event in the city on Thursday

Anand: I decided not to go with people who light fire, but with those who put it out

B.S. Anand Singh ex-BJP MLA

DKS, Dr G Parameshwar, Kharge too toiling for Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in conversation with CM Siddaramaiah at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham