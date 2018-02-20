N Chandrababu Naidu joins parties in call for no-trust move against Modi

Hyderabad: Both the ruling and Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh are talking about moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi Government to protest the raw deal Andhra Pradesh got in the Union Budget.

The idea of the no-trust motion was first mooted by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who has no MPs. He said the TD and YSR Congress should both move the motion so that the Modi government will talk terms with Andhra Pradesh’s MPs.

The idea was picked up by Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who said that his party MPs will move a no-confidence motion and it is for Pawan Kalyan to enlist support for the motion including from the ruling TDP.

Given the one-upmanship presently being displayed by the rival TDP and YSRCP, it is doubtful that they can unite in moving the no-trust motion in Parliament.

On Monday, TD Chief and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did mention the No Confidence Motion on two occasions.

He first said that it would be of no use and later corrected his statement and said a no-trust move should be the last opportunity after exploring all other options.

The fact of the matter is that unless the TD breaks its alliance with the BJP-led NDA government at the centre first, it cannot move a no-trust motion.

However, Pawan Kalyan on Monday evening again said it is his responsibility to muster support for the move and he will go to Delhi and talk to all other opposition parties in the Lok Sabha to garner support.