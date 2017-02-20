Nation, Politics

Will expose those conspiring against me, says Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 6:31 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 7:08 am IST
Stating that the habit of levelling false allegations is inborn in BJP leaders, he said they have been trained in this regard by the RSS.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with farmers at Kamadoda in Ranibennur taluk of Haveri district on Sunday. (Photo: KPN)
Hubballi: Lambasting  State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa for the allegation that he had given kickbacks to the Congress high command to remain in his post, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said  he will expose all those who try to hatch a conspiracy against him.

Addressing the media during inauguration of various development works in Haveri and Dharwad districts on Sunday, Mr Siddaramaiah claimed that there is not a single case lodged against him during his Chief Minister tenure of nearly four years and he is leading a life based on the principles of Dr Ambedkar.

Reacting to the agitation being launched by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over alleged kickbacks paid to  central Congress leaders, Siddaramaiah said the Congress is ready to stage a counter-protest.

“Several cases of corruption are lodged against the former Chief Minister  of the Bharatiya Janata Party. But, I am not facing any complaint. Yeddyurappa has not yet released any dairy to support his charge on payment of `1,000 crore kickback to Congress leaders,” Siddaramaiah said.

Asserting that he is pro-Ahinda, the Chief Minister said power and wealth should be equally distributed among all sections of society.

Urging the Union government to waive loans taken by farmers from nationalized banks, he claimed that he did not get any response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite several appeals made to him.

He stated that his government is ready to waive farmer loans taken from co-operative societies if the Centre fulfills its demand. The Chief Minister  said that the decision to restore conservation reserve status of Kappattagudda forest will be taken at a meeting of Karnataka Wildlife Board on Monday.

Tags: b.s. yeddyurappa, cm siddaramaiah, bjp-rss
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

