Digvijay Singh blames Asaduddin Owaisi of taking bribes from BJP

Nizamabad: AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Sunday accused MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of taking bribe from BJP president Amit Shah for splitting Muslim votes in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Mr Singh said that he had information about “Mr Owaisi taking Rs 400 crore from Amit Shah in a secret meeting during Bihar polls and similar thing is happening now in Uttar Pradesh polls.”

“The MIM want to field candidates in every election to split Muslim votes for the benefit of the BJP,” Mr Singh alleged.

He appealed to Muslims not to believe Mr Owaisi anymore and appealed them to support the Congress, which has been protecting minority interests.