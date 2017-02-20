Nation, Politics

Digvijay Singh blames Asaduddin Owaisi of taking bribes from BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 1:45 am IST
He appealed to Muslims not to believe Mr Owaisi anymore and appealed them to support the Congress.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Nizamabad: AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Sunday accused MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of taking bribe from BJP president Amit Shah for splitting Muslim votes in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Mr Singh said that he had information about “Mr Owaisi taking Rs 400 crore from Amit Shah in a secret meeting during Bihar polls and similar thing is happening now in Uttar Pradesh polls.”

“The MIM want to field candidates in every election to split Muslim votes for the benefit of the BJP,” Mr Singh alleged.

He appealed to Muslims not to believe Mr Owaisi anymore and appealed them to support the Congress, which has been protecting minority interests.

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, digvijay singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
At least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded Thursday when a bomb ripped through a revered Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

Suicide attack on Pakistani shrine kills 72, claimed by Islamic State
The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
More than 400 whales were stranded on a New Zealand beach Friday, with most of them dying quickly as frustrated volunteers desperately raced to save the survivors. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of whales wash up dead on New Zealand beach
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc pulls out of IPL, not to play for RCB

A file photo of Mitchell Starc. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

A drug for depression causes people to binge on sex and gambling

The firm has been sued over 'life-ruining' side effects (Photo: YouTube/AFP)
 

Video: Skydiver shows sharp reflexes to save child falling from counter

Saved the child in the nick of time (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP polls: 61.16% turnout in third phase, expect to cross 63%; says EC

Indian women show their index finger marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling station in Saifai, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

People will take revenge on BJP for note ban: Rahul, Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

UP: BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi sure of winning against SP’s Aparna Yadav

Ritu Bahuguna Joshi's competitor and Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav (Photo: file/Twitter)

SP insulted Ram Manohar Lohia by forging alliance with Congress: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

UP Polls: Samajwadi cycle will lead in third phase as well, asserts Akhilesh

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Akhilesh Yadav comes out of a polling station after casting his vote in Saifai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham