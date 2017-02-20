 LIVE !  :  While Tymal Mills was sold Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 12 crore, Ben Stokes earned Rs. 14.5 crore as he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: BCCI / AP) Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ishant, Tahir go unsold as Tymal, Ben Stokes earn big
 
Nation, Politics

BSP is now 'Behenji Sampatti Party', says Modi; Mayawati hits back

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
‘Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem,’ Modi asked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Jalaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mocked at Mayawati's opposition to note ban, saying BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party but 'Behenji Sampatti Party'.

At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, the Prime Minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people.

He also attacked the SP and Congress for criticising the demonestisation decision.

"Where has Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reached today...when I announced note ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together...I was amazed when I launched war against corruption and asked for the details of blackmoney. They came together and all including the Congress started speaking the same language," Modi said.

The main concern of the parties in Uttar Pradesh was not note ban but that they did not get enough time to stash away the ill-gotten money.

"Behenji (Mayawati) alleges that government was ill-prepared... was it the government or it was you who was not prepared...she said one week should have been given (before implementing note ban)...Mulayam also said the same," he said.

"Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting as why is it only at election time that the account of her brother has been made public...why is it being discussed that Rs 100 crore have been deposited," he said.

"Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban...BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj  Party...bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai...it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?" he asked.

Modi said BJP's fight is against scam meaning 'ghotale'. "I have said SCAM stood for SP, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati...there is a leader who is seeing honesty and service in scam and had said for us scam is 'seva' do you need such service? You have an opportunity in this elections to throw out SCAM from Bundelkhand," he said, without naming Rahul Gandhi.

Mayawati, meanwhile, responded to the comments saying that Modi would get tit-for-tat reply in UP polls.  “Modi is defining BSP wrongfully. I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and Dalits. They consider me as a big "sampatti' (asset) for them,” she said.

Tags: bsp, behenji sampatti party, narendra modi, mayawati

Entertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia get involved in crazy acts on Kapil Sharma's comedy show
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
Ekta Kapoor threw a bash late Saturday for her friends and several Bollywood celebrities were seen outside the restaurant. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Madhavan, Sooraj, others party with Ekta Kapoor
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

SRO PSLV-C37 launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Sriharikota.
 

Kangana Ranaut was stark naked while filming steamy scenes in Rangoon

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Here's the musical note that can make women orgasm on sound alone

One said the note had his girlfriend scream in pleasure (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's official! Saif is the antagonist of Vishal's Rangoon, confirms Kareena

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.
 

The science behind most mothers holding their babies to the left side

It is meant to keep babies safe and establish an emotional bond (Photo: AFP)
 

Misspelled note on dented pickup apologizes for ‘anger isusesh’

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah are terrorists spreading fear: UP minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rebels may turn ruling Samajwadi Party's apple cart

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP and wife Dimple Yadav at an election rally in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: 61.16% turnout in third phase, expect to cross 63%; says EC

Indian women show their index finger marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling station in Saifai, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

People will take revenge on BJP for note ban: Rahul, Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

UP: BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi sure of winning against SP’s Aparna Yadav

Ritu Bahuguna Joshi's competitor and Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav (Photo: file/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham