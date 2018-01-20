Andhra Pradesh government to sue Centre on split funds

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the state government is ready to knock the doors of the Supreme Court, in case the assurances of the AP Reorganisation Act are not fulfilled.

Addressing the second day of District Collectors’ conference on Friday, Mr. Naidu took serious objection to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s remarks about Andhra Pradesh’s development.

Special chief secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and APIIC chairman Krishnaiah also joined Mr Naidu in condemning Mr Chandrashekar Rao’s remarks.

Stating that without any fault, Andhra people were being punished, Mr Naidu said that the Central government has to play the role of the Big Brother, as government of India is a big organisation.

“The same feelings were conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr Naidu explai-ned and added that he has requested the Union government to extend their helping hand till AP reaches a leveled playing field.

“We are not seeking any extra favour,” the Mr Naidu said and added that the state is slowly reviving now.

“We are not against anybody, or any government,” the CM said.

Reacting sharply on the observations made by Mr Chandrashekhar Rao that there is no comparison between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the CM said, “The difference in the development before and after 1995 should be noted. Then they will come to know as to who has developed what!”

He added that the AP government would knock the doors of the Supreme Court, if necessary, in case of injustice done, with regard to the assurances of the AP Reorganisation Act.

AP is in the last position in south India, as far as per capita income is concerned. It is not because of the people but because of the bifurcation, Mr Naidu said.

“Unjustified division has brought all these troubles to the people of AP. Our people are highly capable,” CM said.

Mr Naidu stated that he has ignited the spirit among the people, with Nava Nirmana Deeksha and Maha Sankalpam.