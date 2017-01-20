UP polls: Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav to design for SP campaign

Nation, Politics

According to sources, Dimple will not only campaign independently but the entire Samajwadi campaign will be designed under her guidance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The recent crisis in the Samajwadi Party may have thrown up innumerable ugly moments but it has also witnessed the quiet rise of another formidable Samajwadi leader — Dimple Yadav, the normally reticent SP MP from Kannauj who is also the wife of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav, who took over the responsibility of preserving her husband’s image during the recent family strife by managing his social media accounts, is now preparing for a bigger and a more visible role in the party campaign.

According to sources, Dimple will not only campaign independently but the entire Samajwadi campaign will be designed under her guidance.

Known as ‘Bhabhi ji’ in party circles, the core team of Akhilesh Yadav keep Dimple informed of every move, every decision in the party. She has started meeting select members of the team though she has still not opened her doors to the media.

“She has convinced her husband for an alliance, is helping him work out the details and even helped negotiate with the leaders. Her political acumen is amazing and her skills are finally out in the open. She is proving to be one of our biggest assets after the Chief Minister, said a member of team Akhilesh.

SP campaign

During the recent party upheavals, it was Dimple who kept posting photographs of her husband with her and her children on the social media. The idea was obviously to project him as a family man.

Party sources said that Dimple convinced Akhilesh Yadav to insist that Mulayam Singh should continue as his mentor.

The brand new SP posters that claim Aapki cycle sada chalegi aapke naam se and have bigger photographs of Mulayam Singh Yadav than Akhilesh Yadav were also Dimple’s idea.

