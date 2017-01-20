Revanth Reddy likens Telangana ministers to puppets, criticises KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam working president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for overshadowing all his Cabinet colleagues and for not allowing them to execute their powers as ministers.

“The plight of ministers in the KCR Cabinet is pathetic. They are worse than leather puppets, whose strings are in the hands of the CM. They are literally at the CM’s feet By continuing in their posts, they are compromising their self-respect,” Mr Reddy said.

Referring to the debate on land acquisition law and minorities issues, in the Assembly, Mr Reddy said Deputy Chief Minister and revenue minister Mohd Mahamood Ali was not allowed to speak though both the subjects come under his portfolios.

“The land acquisition issue was dealt by (irrigation minister) Harish Rao, while the minorities issue was handled by the Chief Minister himself. This shows they had no respect for the Deputy Chief Minister. They are controlling the portfolios of other ministers also. Mr Ali is being insulted by the CM and others.”

Mr Reddy said Deputy CM and education minister Kadiam Srihari should have addressed the House on the fee reimbursement and other education issues, but the Chief Minister had ignored him also. “When Mr Srihari was in the Telugu Desam, he enjoyed respect. But not anymore,” he remarked.

Stating that the Telugu Desam is effectively performing its duty as the Opposition party in the state, Mr Reddy said the party brought all political parties including the Congress, BJP, MIM and the CPM on one platform for the release of Rs 4,400 crore fee reimbursement dues.

He flayed Speaker Madhusudhana Chary for declaring that the TD had only three MLAs instead of 15 and accused “the TRS of indulging in political prostitution”.