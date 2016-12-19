Nation, Politics

Telangana Assembly to discuss Nayeem's crimes, follow-up action

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 1:36 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 3:12 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team into Nayeemuddin’s criminal activities.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The killing of gangster killing in an encounter with police and his criminal network will be the hot topic on Monday when the state Assembly will take up a short notice discussion on the issue.It was alleged that politicians from different political parties were involved with the gangster in organising murders, kidnap, extortion and for settlements.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team into Nayeemuddin’s criminal activities. The SIT arrested nearly 100 associates of the slain gangster.

There were reports of the involvement of high ranking legislators with Nayeem. It was said Mr Rao was contemplating disciplinary action against two TRS legislators, which did not happen. There were allegations and counter allegations among the Congress, TRS and TD on involvement of the politicos.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, nayeemuddin’s criminal activities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
 

Upscale restaurants, bars in Mumbai, Delhi turning away gay couples: report

LGBT rights activists said women's safety shouldn't be used to discriminate against gay couples (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.
 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana employees in Andhra Pradesh want to come home

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Bank staff deny Asaduddin Owaisi charge: Ashwani Rana

Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana: Congress backs 12 per cent for Muslims

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana hails Centre's decision of single tribunal for river water disputes

The Centre said it would amend the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956 in the Budget Session of Parliament to form the national tribunal. (Representational Image)

Blacklist Divis Labs: Communist Party of India (Marxist)

B.V. Raghavulu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham