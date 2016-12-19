Telangana Assembly to discuss Nayeem's crimes, follow-up action

Hyderabad: The killing of gangster killing in an encounter with police and his criminal network will be the hot topic on Monday when the state Assembly will take up a short notice discussion on the issue.It was alleged that politicians from different political parties were involved with the gangster in organising murders, kidnap, extortion and for settlements.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team into Nayeemuddin’s criminal activities. The SIT arrested nearly 100 associates of the slain gangster.

There were reports of the involvement of high ranking legislators with Nayeem. It was said Mr Rao was contemplating disciplinary action against two TRS legislators, which did not happen. There were allegations and counter allegations among the Congress, TRS and TD on involvement of the politicos.