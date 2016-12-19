Nation, Politics

Narendra Modi should apologise for libeling Indira, says Anand Sharma

The demonetisation has dealt a severe blow to India's image as an important global economy, the congress leader said.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender a public apology for denigrating the memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a martyr for the cause of national unity, Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Sharma made a scathing attack on Modi for his remarks that demonetisation should have been undertaken in 1971 as recommended by the Justice Wanchoo Committee Report.   "The officials in civil services will write many things after their retirement and it is not necessary that all of them were true" he said.

A Prime Minister should not have used such speculative materials for denigrate his predecessors, he said, referring to Modi basing his remarks based on the reference in Madhav Godbole's book. A book written by Mr. Godbole has reference that Mrs. Gandhi vetoed the demonetisation recommendation during discussions with her then cabinet colleague YB Chavan. "Normally, when a PM speaks with cabinet colleagues on important matters, officials will not be present", Mr. Sharma pointed out. He also advised Mr. Modi to at least read the Wanchoo Committee report once before making statements.

The demonetisation has dealt a severe blow to India's image as an important global economy, the congress leader said. "The Prime Minister himself is proclaiming that all the wealth in the country belongs to the category of black money and this amounts to shaming the country before a global audience", he added. The Modi government is adopting policies completely opposed to the principles of a democratic governance. The Congress leader also said that Rahul Gandhi holding a meeting with Mr. Modi would not weaken the opposition unity.

