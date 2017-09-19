Nation, Politics

Governor Vidyasagar Rao briefs Prez, Rajnath Singh about TN political situation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Though officials said it was a "courtesy call", sources said the political situation in TN came up for detailed discussion during the meeting.
Tamil Nadu acting governor CH Vidyasagar Rao on Monday calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi (Photo: DC)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu acting governor CH Vidyasagar Rao on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and is understood to have briefed them about the political situation in the state.

Rao met Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hours after Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal disqualified 18 MLAs owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. Though officials said it was a "courtesy call", sources said the political situation in Tamil Nadu came up for detailed discussion during the meeting.

They also said the Governor has no role to play in the Speaker's decision since disqualification of legislators comes under the ambit of the presiding officer of the House. Later, the Governor also met home ninister Singh and was closeted with him for nearly 30 minutes.

Rao also briefed Singh about the political situation in Tamil Nadu, where 18 MLAs supporting Dhinakaran had submitted letters of withdrawal of support to Palaniswami as Chief Minister. However, the Governor has refused to interfere in the crisis saying it was an "internal problem" of the AIADMK and that he has no role to play when it comes to question of changing the Chief Minister.

His meeting assumes significance since it came on the day Speaker announced his move and the disqualified MLAs moving the courts for a review. Rao is likely to reach Chennai on Tuesday.

Tags: ch vidyasagar rao, rajnath singh
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




