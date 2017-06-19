Siddaramaiah is the biggest casteist, says HD Kumaraswamy

Mangaluru: State JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy has dubbed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the ‘biggest casteist.’ “Siddaramaiah is the biggest casteist whom I have seen, we need not learn lessons in secularism from him. He said that we stand exposed after the JD(S) voted along with the BJP to support chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy in the Council during the no-confidence motion. But everybody knows that his secularism is just a mask," Kumaraswamy mocked.He also alleged that state BJP president B.S. Yedyurappa did not seem too interested in ensuring Shankaramurthy won the trust vote.

“All BJP leaders contacted us except Yedyurappa. It looks like he did not want Shankarmurthy to win,” he said. He expressed his unhappiness against the government for not appointing the Mudigere MLA as the head of the Bagar Hukum committee.