Nation, Politics

Siddaramaiah is the biggest casteist, says HD Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 19, 2017, 3:31 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 4:38 am IST
But everybody knows that his secularism is just a mask," Kumaraswamy mocked.
H.D. Kumaraswamy
 H.D. Kumaraswamy

Mangaluru: State JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy has dubbed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the ‘biggest casteist.’ “Siddaramaiah is the biggest casteist whom I have seen, we need not learn lessons in secularism  from him. He said that we stand exposed after the JD(S) voted along with the BJP to support chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy in the Council during the no-confidence motion. But everybody knows that his secularism is just a mask," Kumaraswamy mocked.He also alleged that state BJP president B.S. Yedyurappa did not seem too interested in ensuring Shankaramurthy won the trust vote.

“All BJP leaders contacted us except Yedyurappa. It looks like he did not want Shankarmurthy to win,” he said. He expressed his unhappiness against the government for not appointing the Mudigere MLA as the head of the Bagar Hukum committee. 

Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, chief minister siddaramaiah, d.h. shankaramurthy
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From 162/7 vs Sri Lanka to ICC Champions Trophy triumph, how Pakistan turned the tide

From being on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament to clinching the title, Pakistan made a stunning turnaround to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. (Photo: AP)
 

Abysmal India come crashing down against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

While Fakhar Zaman will long be remembered for his fantastic hundred in the final, it was Mohammed Amir, who dashed India’s hopes of chasing down a big total in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. (Photo: AP)
 

Dog serves at Orlando airport for 5 years; honoured with retirement party

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. (Photo: Twitter/Orlando Intl Airport)
 

Delhi man inspired by Yoga swallows metal plates, tubelights

The things remained in his stomach for nine years (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: SRK’s Harry confides in Anushka’s Sejal that he is a lecherous man!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the teaser.
 

Indian-American to name hotel chain ‘American Idea’ after Trump’s campaign

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cattle trade ban does not apply to Goa: Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing press conference in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Congress MLAs bay for Ugrappa’s blood

BJP and JD(S) MLCs after defeating the Congress’ no-confidence motion against legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy (Photo: DC)

‘Cash for MLAs’: DMK's plea to probe alleged payoffs to be heard on Monday

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: DC)

Have frequent meetings with PM to apprise him of TN: Palanisamy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Give us a name, we'll think about support: CPI(M) to BJP on Prez polls

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham