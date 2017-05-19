Trader is a loan defaulter, how can he donate to AAP: Mishra hits back

Nation, Politics

Mishra also presented further ‘evidence’ to prove that the party received the money through 'hawala network'.
 Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra, upping the ante in the ‘fight’ against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has on Friday has challenged the Delhi CM to tell the Income Tax department about Mukesh Kumar’s donation.

Earlier on Friday, businessman Mukesh Sharma had claimed that he had donated Rs 2 crore to AAP in the form of a demand draft.

Rubbishing the claims made by Mukesh Kumar of having donated Rs. 2 crore to AAP, Mishra said it was all plotted by Kejriwal to conceal the identity of Hem Prakash Sharma, who is director in several companies.

“I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to tell Income Tax Department that the donation was received from Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh Kumar's company is a bank defaulter. How can he donate Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party?,” he claimed.

"Mukesh Kumar's company is also VAT defaulter. Instead of paying VAT to Delhi government, the company donated money to AAP. Delhi government had issued notice to SKN associates, which later donated money to the party," he added.

Mishra also presented ‘evidence’ to prove that the party received the money through 'hawala network'. He showed a powerpoint presentation in a press conference as 'evidence' to back his claim that the party received funds from shell companies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is keeping quiet despite me providing clinching evidence of his corrupt practices. I have also presented evidence on the Hawala charge last Sunday. It has been one week, but no one from the AAP has come up with any clarification. It is evident from this presentation how AAP forged letter heads to shell companies. Even the letter heads were fake," he said.

Further alleging the video tweeted by Kejriwal was fake, Mishra said, "I will prove two things. Aam Aadmi Party gets fund from Hawala operators. They are avoiding my questions. The video which was tweeted by Kejriwal on Twitter on Thursday was fake. The letterhead of companies, who gave donation to Aam Aadmi Party are forged , "

"Why doesn't the Chief Minister give an answer? Kejriwal will have to leave the country the day party leaders' foreign trips come to light," he continued in a strained vein," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has filed a defamation case against Mishra and MLA Manjinder Sirsa.

Mishra accused Kejriwal of corruption, claiming that he witnessed Jain handing over Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister.

On Thursday, an east Delhi resident had claimed that he owned the four companies that had donated Rs 50 lakh each to the party in April 2014. 

