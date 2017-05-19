Nation, Politics

Telangana: Rahul Gandhi to address Congress meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Rahul Gandhi would address the public meeting on the eve of TRS government completing three years in office on June 2.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Sangareddy near Hyderabad on June 1, where he will expose the shortcomings in the three-year TRS rule.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who met Mr Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the programme, told newsmen here on Thursday that Mr Gandhi would address the public meeting on the eve of TRS government completing three years in office on June 2.

“It will be the first major public meeting organised by the PCC after formation of Telangana state in the name of Praja Garjana to expose the three-year misrule of KCR,” Mr Reddy said.

Tags: rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

