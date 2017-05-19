BJP blames TRS, MIM for ‘ISIS activities’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Holding the TRS government and the MIM responsible for the “rise in ISIS-related terrorist activity” in the Old City of Hyderabad, BJP Legislature Party leader G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that it was high time that the state government took preventive steps.

He said that the state government was duty-bound to curb terror activities with an iron hand. Addressing a media conference here, Mr Reddy said it was a known fact that the MIM, which is “ruling and ruining the Old City”, has been aiding and abetting terrorist activity since long.

He said BJP has been complaining to the government that around 10,000 illegal migrants from Sudan, Bangladesh Pakistan and Myanmar were living in the Old City and carrying out anti-India activities, but the TRS government could not take any initiative due to pressure from its ally, the MIM.

Mr Reddy also accused the government of encouraging and using police personnel to serve its political agenda, saying that this was evident from the incidents at Indira Park a few days ago.