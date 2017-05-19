Nation, Politics

BJP blames TRS, MIM for ‘ISIS activities’ in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:32 am IST
BJP Legislature Party leader G. Kishan Reddy said that it was high time that the state government took preventive steps.
G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president
 G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: Holding the TRS government and the MIM responsible for the “rise in ISIS-related terrorist activity” in the Old City of Hyderabad, BJP Legislature Party leader G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that it was high time that the state government took preventive steps.

He said that the state government was duty-bound to curb terror activities with an iron hand. Addressing a media conference here, Mr Reddy said it was a known fact that the MIM, which is “ruling and ruining the Old City”, has been aiding and abetting terrorist activity since long.

He said BJP has been complaining to the government that around 10,000 illegal migrants from Sudan, Bangladesh Pakistan and Myanmar were living in the Old City and carrying out anti-India activities, but the TRS government could not take any initiative due to pressure from its ally, the MIM.

Mr Reddy also accused the government of encouraging and using police personnel to serve its political agenda, saying that this was evident from the incidents at Indira Park a few days ago.

Tags: trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

An official said that so far no one has been picked up from Hyderabad in connection with the Lucknow incident nor have any names cropped up. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad link to ISIS module emerges

The tip-off came from the counter intelligence cell of the Telangana police, and led to the crackdown in Lucknow and Madhya Pradesh.
09 Mar 2017 3:31 AM
Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: File)

Prove charges or apologise: T'gana govt to Digvijay Singh over ISIS remark

The government also warned of action "as per the law" against the senior Congress leader if he failed to apologise.
02 May 2017 5:21 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
 

Video: UP cop gets thrashed by RPF jawan as he jumps off train to catch prisoner

Uttar Pradesh policeman is being thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 

Honor 8 Lite review: A great-looking mid-range smartphone

The Honor 8 Lite is a likeable phone with a good amount of focus on performance and looks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sharad Pawar rejects Sonia's proposal to be Oppn presidential candidate

There was a meeting between Pawar and Gandhi, in which the issue of candidates for the post of president was also discussed. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: BJP, Congress plotting to sully JD(S) image, says HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy

WB civic poll results: TMC wins 4 municipalities, GJM grabs 3 in the hills

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala BJP chief booked for spreading 'false' report on RSS worker murder

BJP Kerala chief Kummanom Rajasekharan (Photo: File)

‘Will be there,’ tweets Mamata on Lalu’s invite for Opposition meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham