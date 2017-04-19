Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao turning farmers into beggars, says TDP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Mr Reddy said that the government should have intervened in the market and done justice to farmers, which it failed.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Demanding remunerative prices for chilli, turmeric and red gram farmers who are reeling due to the sharp drop in prices this year, TS TD leaders L. Ramanna and A. Revanth Reddy, along with scores of party cadres staged a dharna at agricultural commissioner’s office at Basheerbagh on Tuesday.

Accusing the government of failing to intervene and help farmers, Mr Revanth Reddy and Mr Ramanna submitted a memorandum to the commissioner. They alleged that the farmers went for commercial crops on the advice of the government, but unfortunately fell victims to a cartel formed by traders. The cartel slashed prices resulting in farmers losing hundred of crores of rupees, the TD leaders said.

Mr Reddy said that the government should have intervened in the market and done justice to farmers, which it failed.

“The CM turned all the farmers this year into beggars. KCR is better at telling tales to people than solving issues,” Mr Reddy said.

Police took the protesters into preventive custody for blocking traffic on the main road.

Tags: a. revanth reddy, kcr, l. ramanna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

At plenary, K Chandrasekhar Rao to draw TRS’ 2019 roadmap

The agenda for the party plenary is being given final touches by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS leader K. Kesava Rao and others.
19 Apr 2017 2:19 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Throwback Tuesday: Sonam looks adorable as Charlie Chaplin in this childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Cahrlie Chaplin as a kid. (Pics: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Video: Here's why saving the boy child is crucial for the society

An important lesson in parenting (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indians can visit Russia's far east without visas

The region will earn more money from tourist traffic growth, Russian PM said (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Deeply anguished' over violence, J&K govt appeals for peace

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a check point during a strike in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: File/AP)

With eye on 2019 polls, Modi's Mission Odisha takes off

The BJP is relying heavily on Prime Minister Modi's growing popularity due to lack of a regional face. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mulayam blames media, voters for SP's defeat in UP elections

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

BJP will spread communalism to counter failed promises: Congress

Singh said Prime Minister Modi has failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people. (Photo: PTI)

Not worried over BJP's national executive meet: Odisha Chief Minister

Earlier too Patnaik had said the BJP national executive, being held in the state after a gap of two decades, would have no impact on the people of Odisha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham