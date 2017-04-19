India’s unity in danger, says Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu continued his tirade against TRS government on Tuesday over the issue of increase of reservations to Muslims in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that Mr Naidu had a few days earlier said that Telangana would become another Pakistan with such a move.

“The nation’s unity and integrity will be in danger,” he said in Bhopal.

“Reservation on the basis of religion is not in the interest of the country. It is unconstitutional,” he stressed.

The TS legislature passing had recently passed increasing reservations for STs and backward sections among the Muslim community in jobs and education.

“The framers of the Constitution were against reservation on the basis of religion...that is why they did not go for it. The Constituent Assembly too was against it. The BJP’s stand is clear. The party does not believe in giving religion-based reservation and is against it,” Mr Naidu said.