Nation, Politics

India’s unity in danger, says Venkaiah Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:10 am IST
It may be mentioned here that Mr Naidu had a few days earlier said that Telangana would become another Pakistan with such a move.
M. Venkaiah Naidu
 M. Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu continued his tirade against TRS government on Tuesday over the issue of increase of reservations to Muslims in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that Mr Naidu had a few days earlier said that Telangana would become another Pakistan with such a move.

“The nation’s unity and integrity will be in danger,” he said in Bhopal.

“Reservation on the basis of religion is not in the interest of the country. It is unconstitutional,” he stressed.

The TS legislature passing had recently passed increasing reservations for STs and backward sections among the Muslim community in jobs and education.

“The framers of the Constitution were against reservation on the basis of religion...that is why they did not go for it. The Constituent Assembly too was against it. The BJP’s stand is clear. The party does not believe in giving religion-based reservation and is against it,” Mr Naidu said.

Tags: m. venkaiah naidu, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Throwback Tuesday: Sonam looks adorable as Charlie Chaplin in this childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Cahrlie Chaplin as a kid. (Pics: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Video: Here's why saving the boy child is crucial for the society

An important lesson in parenting (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indians can visit Russia's far east without visas

The region will earn more money from tourist traffic growth, Russian PM said (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Deeply anguished' over violence, J&K govt appeals for peace

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a check point during a strike in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: File/AP)

With eye on 2019 polls, Modi's Mission Odisha takes off

The BJP is relying heavily on Prime Minister Modi's growing popularity due to lack of a regional face. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mulayam blames media, voters for SP's defeat in UP elections

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

BJP will spread communalism to counter failed promises: Congress

Singh said Prime Minister Modi has failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people. (Photo: PTI)

Not worried over BJP's national executive meet: Odisha Chief Minister

Earlier too Patnaik had said the BJP national executive, being held in the state after a gap of two decades, would have no impact on the people of Odisha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham