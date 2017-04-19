At plenary, K Chandrasekhar Rao to draw TRS’ 2019 roadmap

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to lay the roadmap for the 2019 polls for the party and his government at the TRS plenary in the city and public meeting at Warangal.

The agenda for the party plenary is being given final touches by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS Parliamentary party leader K. Kesava Rao and others. It is expected to be ready by Wednesday.

While the plenary will be held at Kompally on April 21, the public meeting will be held at Warangal on April 27, the TRS foundation day.

The buzz in party circles is that municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao will be elevated, though he has categorically said that he has no desire to be CM and his father will continue in the post for the next 10 years.

“The CM will delve on rise of the party from scratch, agitation for separate Telangana, sacrifices by the people, especially the youth, achievement of statehood, the 2014 poll promises and their implementation, state being No. 1 in development and unique welfare schemes for the poor, women, farmers and other sections of society, schemes for various castes including sheep, fish etc for enhancing livelihood, and the party’s next goal,” a senior TRS leader told DC.

“The plenary will cover all aspects of the party and government; from launch of the agitation for separate statehood to Telangana being the No. 1 state, fulfilment of electoral promises,” Palla Rajeswar Reddy, TRS spokesman told this newspaper.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is out to demolish the BJP propaganda against quota for Muslims citing Tamil Nadu example, the Congress attempts to stall construction of irrigation projects by filing of cases and Telugu Desam fading away in the state.