Nation, Politics

At plenary, K Chandrasekhar Rao to draw TRS’ 2019 roadmap

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 2:48 am IST
The agenda for the party plenary is being given final touches by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS leader K. Kesava Rao and others.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to lay the roadmap for the 2019 polls for the party and his government at the TRS plenary in the city and public meeting at Warangal.

The agenda for the party plenary is being given final touches by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS Parliamentary party leader K. Kesava Rao and others. It is expected to be ready by Wednesday.

While the plenary will be held at Kompally on April 21, the public meeting will be held at Warangal on April 27, the TRS foundation day.

The buzz in party circles is that municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao will be elevated, though he has categorically said that he has no desire to be CM and his father will continue in the post for the next 10 years.  

“The CM will delve on rise of the party from scratch, agitation for separate Telangana, sacrifices by the people, especially the youth, achievement of statehood, the 2014 poll promises and their implementation, state being No. 1 in development and unique welfare schemes for the poor, women, farmers and other sections of society, schemes for various castes including sheep, fish etc for enhancing livelihood, and the party’s next goal,” a senior TRS leader told DC.

“The plenary will cover all aspects of the party and government; from launch of the agitation for separate statehood to Telangana being the No. 1 state, fulfilment of electoral promises,” Palla Rajeswar Reddy, TRS spokesman told this newspaper.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is out to demolish the BJP propaganda against quota for Muslims citing Tamil Nadu example, the Congress attempts to stall construction of irrigation projects by filing of cases and Telugu Desam fading away in the state.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, k. kesava rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao turning farmers into beggars, says TDP

Mr Reddy said that the government should have intervened in the market and done justice to farmers, which it failed.
19 Apr 2017 2:12 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon displayed their amazing chemistry as they launched the trailer of their film 'Raabta' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant and Kriti display lovely chemistry at trailer launch of Raabta
While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Throwback Tuesday: Sonam looks adorable as Charlie Chaplin in this childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Cahrlie Chaplin as a kid. (Pics: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Video: Here's why saving the boy child is crucial for the society

An important lesson in parenting (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indians can visit Russia's far east without visas

The region will earn more money from tourist traffic growth, Russian PM said (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Deeply anguished' over violence, J&K govt appeals for peace

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a check point during a strike in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: File/AP)

With eye on 2019 polls, Modi's Mission Odisha takes off

The BJP is relying heavily on Prime Minister Modi's growing popularity due to lack of a regional face. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mulayam blames media, voters for SP's defeat in UP elections

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

BJP will spread communalism to counter failed promises: Congress

Singh said Prime Minister Modi has failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people. (Photo: PTI)

Not worried over BJP's national executive meet: Odisha Chief Minister

Earlier too Patnaik had said the BJP national executive, being held in the state after a gap of two decades, would have no impact on the people of Odisha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham