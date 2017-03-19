Yogi Adityanath becomes UP CM, Modi promises 'record development'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik administers oath of office and secrecy to the new UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After BJP’s firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that there will be “record development” in the state under the new leadership.

“I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development,” Modi tweeted.

Modi said that the BJP’s sole mission and motive is development of the state.

“When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP's youth & create opportunities for them,” he said in another tweet.

Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon at a ceremony held at Lucknow's Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in the presence of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Besides, 43 ministers of the new UP government were also sworn in at the ceremony. This included 22 Cabinet ministers, 12 Junior Ministers and 9 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav also attended the swearing in ceremony.

In a grand show of strength, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – all BJP CMs – also attended the ceremony. Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu also graced the occasion.

Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, was yesterday named as next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in a move by the BJP that took many by surprise.

After taking charge, Adityanath will hold a meeting with ministers in which some important decisions will be taken, party's "sankalp patra" (manifesto) said.