Nation, Politics

Would BJP opt for early Assembly polls in Gujarat?

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
Officially, the BJP has denied the possibility, but some leaders from both ruling party and opposition think that it cannot be ruled out.
The party has come up with the 'UP mein 325, Gujarat mein 150' slogan, setting itself a target of winning 150 of the 182 Assembly seats in the state. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The party has come up with the 'UP mein 325, Gujarat mein 150' slogan, setting itself a target of winning 150 of the 182 Assembly seats in the state. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Speculation is rife in the political circles that the ruling BJP in Gujarat may opt for early Assembly polls in the state, following the party's landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh election.

Officially, the BJP has denied the possibility, but some leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition think that it cannot be ruled out.

Assembly election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state is due in December. But, there is a speculation that the polls could be advanced to July or September.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, when asked about the possibility of an early election in the aftermath of the Uttar Pradesh poll results, said the party had a five-year mandate in Gujarat and the government will complete its full term, adding that the election will be held in December.

However, BJP sources indicated that anything is possible in view of the political situation in Gujarat as winning the election in his home state would be crucial for Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision rested with Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, they added.

The party has come up with the 'UP mein 325, Gujarat mein 150' slogan, setting itself a target of winning 150 of the 182 Assembly seats in the state.

Banners and posters with the slogan and photos of Modi and Shah have been put up and pamphlets distributed in the big cities.

The saffron party is facing several challenges in Gujarat, such as a disgruntled Patel community which wants OBC quota, Dalit resentment over cow vigilantism incidents, absence of a strong state-level leader after Modi left for Delhi and a continuing agrarian distress.

Besides, the BJP, which has ruled the state for 19 consecutive years, would also be facing anti-incumbency.

Tags: gujarat assembly polls, up assembly elections 2017, ‪bjp, prime minister narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Karan, Rana and team launch trailer of Baahubali sequel
Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP govt will work for all sections of society without bias: CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath becomes UP CM, Modi promises 'record development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath at the oath ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: CPI, VCK, MDMK not to contest R K Nagar bypolls

MDMK chief Vaiko with party members (Photo: PTI/File)

Slow and steady rise of Dinesh Sharma, 53-year-old professor, in BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (R). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham