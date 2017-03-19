UP govt will work for all sections of society without bias: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Addressing his first press conference as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government would work for the people of the state without any bias.

Adityanath, the mascot of the BJP’s Hindutva-wrapped agenda of development, on Sunday said, “Government will work for all section of society without any partiality, for this administration will be made accountable and answerable”.

Claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh have suffered because of corruption and poor law and order situation, the new chief minister said his government will work for the betterment of the state.

Shrikant Sharma, a minister in the newly-formed BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, also addressed the mediapersons, declaring the further initiatives taken by Adityanath.

“The chief minister has requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements which can hurt someone's sentiment,” Sharma said.

“He has requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements which can hurt someone's sentiment,” Sharma added.

Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon at a ceremony held at Lucknow's Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Besides, 43 ministers of the new UP government were also sworn in at the ceremony. This included 22 Cabinet ministers, 12 Junior Ministers and 9 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav also attended the swearing in ceremony.

In a grand show of strength, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – all BJP CMs – also attended the ceremony. Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu also graced the occasion.

After the swearing in ceremony, Modi assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that there will be “record development” in the state under the new leadership.

“I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development,” Modi tweeted.

Modi said that the BJP’s sole mission and motive is development of the state.

“When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP's youth & create opportunities for them,” he said in another tweet.