Nation, Politics

UP govt will work for all sections of society without bias: CM Adityanath

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 19, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Meanwhile, he has requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making statements that can hurt someone's sentiment.
Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Addressing his first press conference as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government would work for the people of the state without any bias.

Adityanath, the mascot of the BJP’s Hindutva-wrapped agenda of development, on Sunday said, “Government will work for all section of society without any partiality, for this administration will be made accountable and answerable”.

Claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh have suffered because of corruption and poor law and order situation, the new chief minister said his government will work for the betterment of the state.

Shrikant Sharma, a minister in the newly-formed BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, also addressed the mediapersons, declaring the further initiatives taken by Adityanath.

“The chief minister has requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements which can hurt someone's sentiment,” Sharma said.

“He has requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements which can hurt someone's sentiment,” Sharma added.

Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon at a ceremony held at Lucknow's Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Besides, 43 ministers of the new UP government were also sworn in at the ceremony. This included 22 Cabinet ministers, 12 Junior Ministers and 9 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav also attended the swearing in ceremony.

In a grand show of strength, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – all BJP CMs – also attended the ceremony. Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu also graced the occasion.

After the swearing in ceremony, Modi assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that there will be “record development” in the state under the new leadership.

“I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development,” Modi tweeted.

Modi said that the BJP’s sole mission and motive is development of the state.

“When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP's youth & create opportunities for them,” he said in another tweet.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up cm, bias, hindutva
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

VHP congratulates Yogi Adityanath on becoming UP CM

VHP leader Pravin Togadia, who also congratulated Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma for becoming deputy chief ministers.
19 Mar 2017 7:00 PM
Yogi Adityanath arrives for the BJP’s legislature party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, where he was elected the BJPLP leader. (Photo: PTI)

It was BJP’s ‘conscious decision’ to choose Yogi Adityanath as UP CM

BJP leader said, “After demonetisation, this is Mr Modi’s second gamble before the 2019 elections.”
19 Mar 2017 12:23 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath becomes UP CM, Modi promises 'record development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath at the oath ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: CPI, VCK, MDMK not to contest R K Nagar bypolls

MDMK chief Vaiko with party members (Photo: PTI/File)

Slow and steady rise of Dinesh Sharma, 53-year-old professor, in BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (R). (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath 'openly requested me for 2 deputy CMs': Venkaiah Naidu

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Ram Naik, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham